Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Amberlee Lovell
Business
Consumers will soon be able to switch from a regular 401(k) to a Roth 401(k)
Thanks to the American Taxpayer Relief Act, consumers will soon be able to switch over from a traditional 401(k) to a Roth 401(k) if they want.
By
Amberlee Lovell
May 3, 2013 7:55 a.m. MDT
Business
Workplace strain can increase risks of depression twice as much
Repeated high stress in the workplace increases an the risk of getting depression twice as much, according to an article by Science Blogs.
By
Amberlee Lovell
May 2, 2013 8:42 a.m. MDT
Business
Starting salaries for recent college graduates is increasing, study says
College graduates with bachelor’s degrees have a ray of hope as they step out of the collegiate world. Starting salaries have increased 5.3 percent for new graduates in the past year.
By
Amberlee Lovell
May 1, 2013 8:12 a.m. MDT
Business
Are 401(k)s too risky to depend on for retirement?
In a nation with increasing retirement issues, investing in a 401(k) is becoming a greater gamble, according to Frontline.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 30, 2013 1:35 p.m. MDT
Moneywise
Chances are understanding calculus in high school will most likely not affect career
Math isn’t as big of a deal on a future career as a high school teacher makes it sound, according to a recent study by a sociologist at Northeastern University.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 29, 2013 11:57 a.m. MDT
Moneywise
Is paying off a mortgage the best money ever spent?
Forty percent of Americans older than 55 consider the money they used to pay off a mortgage the best ever spent.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 29, 2013 11:56 a.m. MDT
Business
High school prom costs soar up to $1,139 this year
Average prom night costs rose 5 percent this year, according to an article by Time.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 26, 2013 10:45 a.m. MDT
Business
Family ties helped family-owned business survive the Great Recession
Family ties saved the Wittern Group during the Great Recession, according to an article by USA Today.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 26, 2013 7:35 a.m. MDT
Business
US Airways increases fees to change nonrefundable tickets
US Airways increased its fees for changing nonrefundable tickets from $150 to $200, following the example of United.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 25, 2013 10:40 a.m. MDT
Business
5 deal-site tricks be aware of before buying
If used the wrong way, deal sites cost consumers money rather than offer big savings.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 25, 2013 7:10 a.m. MDT
Business
Personal financial health can be measured by calculating the ‘gap’
Writer Tessa Miller believes personal finance is based on one metric she refers to as the “gap,” according to an article by Lifehacker.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 24, 2013 7:45 a.m. MDT
Business
Is the slowly recovering economy the fault of college students?
Student loans may not be the culprit for the sluggish economic recovery, according to an article by The Atlantic.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 23, 2013 9:40 a.m. MDT
Business
Even with no late fees, credit card overdue payments are dangerous
Although they won’t be charged for it, paying a credit card payment late on a no late fees card can cost consumers in various other ways.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 23, 2013 8:41 a.m. MDT
Moneywise
Americans still cautious about investing despite improved market
Even with stock market highs, the majority of Americans are still cautious about investing.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 22, 2013 10:19 a.m. MDT
Utah County
Job growth in Utah shows happy news for unemployed
Employment in Utah is looking up, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 22, 2013 10:18 a.m. MDT
Business
Consumer group warns senior citizens of red flags when planning for retirement
Senior citizens can learn to avoid deceptive financial advice by watching for warning signs suggested by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 19, 2013 1:59 p.m. MDT
Business
Free checklist of what every retirement portfolio needs available to print
A simple infographic of what to do to get finances ready for retirement is available as a free printout.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 19, 2013 6 a.m. MDT
Business
4 reasons renting may be a better option
Buying a home is considered a landmark in accomplishing the “American Dream,” but it’s not right for everyone.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 18, 2013 9 a.m. MDT
Business
Credit card landscape good for users this quarter
Intro rates have remained at a 0 percent average for more than 10 months.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 18, 2013 6:30 a.m. MDT
Business
Cohabitating couples now more likely to buy a home together before marriage, Time magazine says
Unmarried couples buying homes together is a rising trend, according to an article by Time magazine.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 17, 2013 10:32 a.m. MDT
Business
Justin Bieber urges teenagers to learn to budget in video
Teenagers are urged to “have a talk with your family about money” by Justin Bieber in new advertisement videos for SpendSmart Payments Company.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 17, 2013 7 a.m. MDT
Business
More Americans upset by tax rates this year than since 2001
In the past 12 years, Americans have never felt so ripped off by tax rates as they do now.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 16, 2013 8:45 a.m. MDT
Business
Despite fees, prepaid debit cards are on the rise among consumers
More national banks are offering prepaid debit cards this year, according to a recent study by Bankrate.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 15, 2013 11:29 a.m. MDT
Business
Happiness in the workplace comes from hardest decisions
Money is a far-removed factor to what influences happiness in the workplace.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 15, 2013 7 a.m. MDT
Business
Even ‘lazy couponers’ can save hundreds
Peter Anderson considers himself a “lazy couponer” but still saved $215 total for four shopping trips that cost $735 instead of $950.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 12, 2013 10 a.m. MDT
Business
Majority of American travelers throwing away money
Only 67 percent of Americans collect rewards miles for flying, and, of those, 73 percent don’t know how many they have, according to a recent survey.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 11, 2013 11:10 a.m. MDT
Business
Infographic shows most equal paying jobs for 50th anniversary of Equal Pay Act
With 2013 being the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act, gender pay has been buzzing in social discussions.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 10, 2013 1:55 p.m. MDT
Business
90 percent of Americans underestimate 401(k) fees
Fees related to a 401(k) can cost a median-income household about $155,000 over a lifetime.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 10, 2013 9:30 a.m. MDT
Business
Mint tools will soon merge in personal online banking
The hugely popular personal finance app Mint will soon connect with banks to incorporate their software with online banking.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 8, 2013 10:21 a.m. MDT
Business
A habit that could cost $70,000 over 20 years
Picking up convenience store snacks is a habit that could cost $70,307 within a 20-year time period.
By
Amberlee Lovell
April 5, 2013 2:49 p.m. MDT
