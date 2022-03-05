Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Amir Soltani

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a U.S. Marine escorts a child during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai Airport, Afghanistan.
Opinion
Opinion: We can still avoid an Afghanistan hostage crisis, but only if Biden wants to
In his haste to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline, President Joe Biden may have set the stage for a national tragedy.
By Amir Soltani
Aug 24, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
AP20042476713084.jpg
Opinion
The Jan. 6 attack looked eerily like the Iranian hostage crisis
Trump’s America and Khomeini’s Iran are the two faces of the same fundamentalist coin
By Amir Soltani
March 4, 2021 3:27 p.m. MST
AP20350034179902.jpg
Opinion
Iran is a key test of American leadership. Biden should take this window to act
As with Berlin in the midst of the Cold War, Iran is an early and urgent test case about the nature of America’s commitment to restoring a liberal world order.
By Khosrow B. Semnani and Amir Soltani
Dec 19, 2020 8 a.m. MST
AP20221421148025.jpg
Opinion
The tragedy in Beruit summons our collective humanity
By Amir Soltani and Avais Ahmed
Aug 14, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
AP19296590173601.jpg
Opinion
China Task Force: Our democracy is not for sale
By Khosrow B. Semnani and Amir Soltani
June 11, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
AP128047041827.jpg
Opinion
Guest opinion: New Iran sanctions target an accidentally tolerant cleric
By Amir Soltani
Feb 26, 2020 5 p.m. MST