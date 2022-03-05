clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Amir Soltani
https://www.deseret.com/authors/amir-soltani/rss
Opinion
Opinion: We can still avoid an Afghanistan hostage crisis, but only if Biden wants to
In his haste to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline, President Joe Biden may have set the stage for a national tragedy.
By
Amir Soltani
Aug 24, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The Jan. 6 attack looked eerily like the Iranian hostage crisis
Trump’s America and Khomeini’s Iran are the two faces of the same fundamentalist coin
By
Amir Soltani
March 4, 2021 3:27 p.m. MST
Opinion
Iran is a key test of American leadership. Biden should take this window to act
As with Berlin in the midst of the Cold War, Iran is an early and urgent test case about the nature of America’s commitment to restoring a liberal world order.
By
Khosrow B. Semnani
and
Amir Soltani
Dec 19, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
The tragedy in Beruit summons our collective humanity
By
Amir Soltani
and
Avais Ahmed
Aug 14, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
China Task Force: Our democracy is not for sale
By
Khosrow B. Semnani
and
Amir Soltani
June 11, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: New Iran sanctions target an accidentally tolerant cleric
By
Amir Soltani
Feb 26, 2020 5 p.m. MST