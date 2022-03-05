Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Amy McDonald

Family
Bridging the gap: Can empathy be taught?
A growing movement in higher education is trying to teach empathy.
By Amy McDonald
Sept 13, 2014 6:05 a.m. MDT
Business
Nonprofit internships: Can you afford to work for free?
For recent college grads, sometimes doing an unpaid internship for a nonprofit is a nonoption.
By Amy McDonald
Sept 6, 2014 4:45 a.m. MDT
Family Life
Laundry Love: Groups across the nation are helping families with this simple task
Some people can’t afford to do their laundry, and that doesn’t bode well for a society that insists on clean, good-smelling professionals. Laundry Love, a nationwide nonprofit, helps restore dignity by helping people pay for clean laundry.
By Amy McDonald
Sept 4, 2014 11:52 p.m. MDT
Food
7 things you can afford that you take for granted
For the middle class, things like laundry and tampons aren’t hard to come by. But for someone living below the poverty threshold, these regular household items may just have to come last.
By Amy McDonald
Sept 2, 2014 1:35 p.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
People who took the #IceBucketChallenge to the next level
Some people love it, some hate it. Here are some people who used the ice bucket challenge for causes outside ALS.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 27, 2014 1:35 p.m. MDT
web_1393126.jpg
U.S. & World
‘Humans of New York’ takes on the world
A New York photographer is taking portraits in the most impoverished places of the world to help everyone be more aware of the U.N.'s Millennium Development Goals.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 22, 2014 8:45 a.m. MDT
People are moved by a line of police as authorities disperse a protest in Ferguson, Mo. early Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014. On Saturday, Aug. 9, 2014, a white police officer fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, in the St. Louis suburb.
U.S. & World
How poverty plays a role in Ferguson
Two men were shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri, this month. One was unarmed, one had a knife. Heated protests in response may be the result of growing poverty in the suburban area — and the city is not alone.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 22, 2014 7:45 a.m. MDT
1391632.jpg
Red Box Roundup
Why this coffee shop only employs homeless people
How to respond to homelessness in your neighborhood? One couple hired them.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 18, 2014 3:55 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
How Google and Facebook are helping the underprivileged — or not
Two-thirds of the world’s population don’t have the Internet, and tech giants like Facebook and Google are attempting to change that by offering free Internet to remote countries and villages around the world. But is this really a development effort?
By Amy McDonald
Aug 13, 2014 1:58 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
What one university president did to give two dozen workers a raise
A university president decided to take a pay cut of $90,000 to help give the school’s lowest-paid workers a higher wage.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 12, 2014 4:45 a.m. MDT
Science & Tech
4 times technology did not help people in poverty
Tech giants like Google and Facebook are bringing free Internet to remote areas and claiming that the technology could lift millions out of poverty. But scholars are skeptical because research says technology doesn’t do much to help the poor.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 11, 2014 4:45 a.m. MDT
Food
How Hummus selfies can help achieve world peace
People all over the globe are taking selfies with hummus to remind people on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict of what the two groups have in common: a love of hummus.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 8, 2014 5:15 a.m. MDT
A resident waits for transportation to a new home after being evicted from the world’s tallest slum, the Tower of David, a half-built skyscraper that was abandoned in the 1990s and was transformed by squatters into a vertical ghetto, in Caracas, Venezuela
U.S. & World
Thousands in Venezuela are being forced out of the world’s tallest slum
Home to more than a thousand squatters, a half-built skyscraper in Caracas, Venezuela is being emptied out.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 3, 2014 3:01 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Here’s a look at what it’s like to be poor in America, as told by Reddit users
Someone asked people to share memories of when they were poor. This is what they said.
By Amy McDonald
Aug 3, 2014 5:30 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Most Americans believe the U.S. should offer more support to children at the border
A new poll found that most Americans across religious and party lines believe the unaccompanied children at the border should be offered support and shelter, and should be seen as refugees, not illegal immigrants.
By Amy McDonald
July 30, 2014 6:15 a.m. MDT
1380541.jpg
Red Box Roundup
From benches to bedrooms: How some organizations provide better shelter for the homeless
In response to the backlash surrounding anti-homeless spikes in a London convenient store, a Canadian charity organization has come up with a solution that provides the opposite—benches that turn into shelter for the homeless.
By Amy McDonald
July 29, 2014 8:14 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
A new initiative from the Obama administration offers new hope to high poverty areas
A new initiative from the Obama administration is targeting high poverty areas across the country and giving them first priority for federal funding.
By Amy McDonald
July 27, 2014 6:45 a.m. MDT
A girl holds a candle and a poster with a picture of an injured Palestinian child during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday July 25, 2014. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Friday that more work was needed to reach a deal between Is
U.S. & World
How children are bearing the brunt of the attacks in Gaza
Recent violence between Israel and Gaza has had an alarming amount of casualties. Many of them are children.
By Amy McDonald
July 26, 2014 7:30 a.m. MDT
Senior person hands begging for food or help
U.S. & World
3 factors that make donors give to charity
What makes people want to give away their money? Research shows there are a few key factors, and organizations seeking donations can take note.
By Amy McDonald
July 24, 2014 4:30 a.m. MDT
Indian children from a slum eat on the banks of the polluted river Yamuna in New Delhi, India Saturday, Aug. 31, 2002. The 10-day World Summit has been focusing on ways to get water, electricity, education and health care to the world's poorest while prot
U.S. & World
How poor sanitation in India makes children malnourished
A child in India is more likely to be malnourished than a child in a country such as Zimbabwe or Somalia, where poverty and lack of food are much more rampant. Studies show that poor sanitation may be the cause.
By Amy McDonald
July 21, 2014 4:10 a.m. MDT
U.S. Peace Corps volunteer Jill Preston, second from right, from Florida, holds hands with a fellow volunteer during a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2011. More than 100 Peace Corps volunteers on Monday held the swearing-in ceremony
U.S. & World
Want to join the Peace Corps? The application process just got a little easier
Want to join the Peace Corps? Good news. The application process just got a little easier.
By Amy McDonald
July 19, 2014 4:10 a.m. MDT
Immigration activists with Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) demand the Mexican government take more measures to protect and respect the rights of unaccompanied minors and families crossing Mexico's territory, during a protest
U.S. & World
Thousands of unaccompanied migrant children are at the border — what’s the solution?
Obama and Congress are discussing possible solutions for the thousands of children crossing the border alone.
By Amy McDonald
July 10, 2014 7:35 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Why most political conservatives believe the poor have it easy
Pew released a study last week revealing that most political conservatives think the poor “have it easy.”
By Amy McDonald
July 8, 2014 1:30 p.m. MDT
This June 18, 2014, file photo shows children detainees sleeping in a holding cell at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in Brownsville,Texas. Thousands of immigrant children crossing alone into the U.S. can live in American cities,
U.S. & World
Why thousands of migrant children are crossing the U.S. border alone
A new study from Pew reveals that of the thousands of children migrating to the U.S. without their parents, many are coming from poverty-ridden, conflict-prone areas in Central America.
By Amy McDonald
July 8, 2014 7 a.m. MDT
In this July 2, 1964 file photo, President Lyndon Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Standing from left, are Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Ill.; Rep. Clarence Brown, R-Ohio; Sen. Hubert Humphrey, D-Minn.; Rep.
U.S. & World
Civil Rights Act turns 50: 5 things you should read to celebrate
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 turned 50 Wednesday— here’s what you need to know to commemorate and improve race relations today.
By Amy McDonald
July 3, 2014 10:30 a.m. MDT
Leanne Brown supplied this recipe for Savory Summer Cobbler, and others, in her new cookbook dedicated to families living on SNAP.
U.S. & World
Could you eat healthy on a food stamp budget?
What it would be like to eat on the same budget of 47 million Americans living on food stamps — just $4 a day.
By Amy McDonald
June 29, 2014 7:30 a.m. MDT
Syrian families wait to register at the UNHCR center in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, in this file photo dated Wednesday, March 6, 2013. The number of U.N.-registered refugees topped 1 million in March 2013 and half of them are known to be child
U.S. & World
6 things you should know about the world’s 50 million refugees
A new report from the United Nations reveals that there are now more than 50 million refugees around the world — a number we haven’t seen since World War II.
By Amy McDonald
June 29, 2014 5:40 a.m. MDT
Brazil's Marcelo hugs Cameroon's Pierre Webo following Brazil's 4-1 victory over Cameroon in the group A World Cup soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, June 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Media & Books
Millennial men are embracing embracing
Man hugging is on the rise among millennial men.
By Amy McDonald
June 26, 2014 1:35 p.m. MDT
Children smile from the back of a truck in Tacloban, Friday, Nov. 22, 2013.
U.S. & World
Charitable giving is up, but not for all
A new report shows that as the economy recovers from the recession, so is charitable giving. But what does the report say about how Americans are caring for the world’s poor?
By Amy McDonald
June 26, 2014 12:40 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Sidewalk spikes: How some homeless aren’t sitting pretty
Some cities go to extreme lengths to prevent the homeless from loitering, but is it right?
By Amy McDonald
June 25, 2014 4:05 a.m. MDT
Load More