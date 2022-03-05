Amy McDonald

Some people can’t afford to do their laundry, and that doesn’t bode well for a society that insists on clean, good-smelling professionals. Laundry Love, a nationwide nonprofit, helps restore dignity by helping people pay for clean laundry.
Two men were shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri, this month. One was unarmed, one had a knife. Heated protests in response may be the result of growing poverty in the suburban area — and the city is not alone.
Two-thirds of the world’s population don’t have the Internet, and tech giants like Facebook and Google are attempting to change that by offering free Internet to remote countries and villages around the world. But is this really a development effort?
Tech giants like Google and Facebook are bringing free Internet to remote areas and claiming that the technology could lift millions out of poverty. But scholars are skeptical because research says technology doesn’t do much to help the poor.
A new poll found that most Americans across religious and party lines believe the unaccompanied children at the border should be offered support and shelter, and should be seen as refugees, not illegal immigrants.
In response to the backlash surrounding anti-homeless spikes in a London convenient store, a Canadian charity organization has come up with a solution that provides the opposite—benches that turn into shelter for the homeless.
A child in India is more likely to be malnourished than a child in a country such as Zimbabwe or Somalia, where poverty and lack of food are much more rampant. Studies show that poor sanitation may be the cause.