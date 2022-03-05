clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Andrew Aragon
https://www.deseret.com/authors/andrew-aragon/rss
Sports
No. 1 seed Gonzaga escapes with tourney win
No. 1 seed Gonzaga barely avoided an upset bid by No. 16 seed Southern in a thrilling second round NCAA tournament game.
By
Andrew Aragon
March 21, 2013 8:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
NCAA basketball: Gonzaga feeling no pressure as No. 1 seed
Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history and feeling no pressure. The Bulldogs have never advanced past the Sweet 16, and this year’s draw may present their best opportunity to do so.
By
Andrew Aragon
March 20, 2013 5:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz: Millsap will not play tonight; Favors to start
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz starting forward Paul Millsap will not play against the Atlanta Hawks tonight due to a sprained left ankle.
By
Andrew Aragon
Feb 27, 2013 6:40 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers report card
By
Andrew Aragon
April 26, 2012 10:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz-Phoenix Suns report card
By
Andrew Aragon
April 24, 2012 11:53 p.m. MDT
Sports
Report card: Orland Magic vs. Utah Jazz
By
Andrew Aragon
April 22, 2012 9:54 a.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks report card
By
Andrew Aragon
April 16, 2012 11 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz-Golden State Warriors: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
April 6, 2012 11:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz-Phoenix Suns: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
April 4, 2012 11:06 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz-Sacramento Kings: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
March 30, 2012 10:54 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
March 21, 2012 1:29 a.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz-Minnesota Timberwolves: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
March 16, 2012 12:18 a.m. MDT
Sports
Jazz-Pistons: Report card
Jazz-Pistons: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
March 12, 2012 11:18 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz-Houston Rockets: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
Feb 29, 2012 11:51 p.m. MST
Sports
Jazz report card
Jazz report card
By
Andrew Aragon
Feb 20, 2012 10:48 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Report card
The Jazz coasted to an easy win Friday night. Here are the team grades.
By
Andrew Aragon
Feb 17, 2012 9:21 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Utah starts its own prep football classic
Three of the state’s top high school football programs will get to test their mettle against national competition during the 2012 season — on their own turf.
By
Andrew Aragon
Feb 16, 2012 10:43 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Penn class teaches students how to live like monks
Looking for a wild-and-crazy time at college? Don’t sign up for Justin McDaniel’s religious studies class.
By
Andrew Aragon
Feb 11, 2012 10:46 a.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
Feb 11, 2012 12:30 a.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz Report Card
Jazz Report Card
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 30, 2012 10:43 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 28, 2012 11:39 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz-Toronto Raptors: Report card
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 26, 2012 12:32 a.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz-Minnesota Timberwolves: Report card
An All-Star worthy effort from Paul Millsap helped the Utah Jazz get back on track Saturday night.
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 21, 2012 11:14 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks: Report card
The Utah Jazz nearly knocked off the defending champions, but couldn’t make enough clutch plays or shots down the stretch in a 94-91 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 20, 2012 12:41 a.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Report card
“Lob City” was no match for “Salt Lob City.”
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 17, 2012 11:14 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz-New Jersey Nets: Report card
The East Coast Jazz (New Jersey Nets) were no match for the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 14, 2012 10:36 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz - Los Angeles Lakers: Report Card
The Utah Jazz probably aren’t into moral victories, being a professional basketball team and all, but they got one by pushing the Los Angeles Lakers into overtime on Wednesday night.
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 11, 2012 11:09 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz-Cleveland Cavaliers: Report card
The Utah Jazz are on fire
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 10, 2012 10:48 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz: Report card against Memphis Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz again took care of business at home, improving to 4-0 in EnergySolutions Arena with a 94-85 win over Memphis on Friday night.
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 6, 2012 10:49 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Hornets: Report card
It’s too bad the Utah Jazz can’t play all of their games at home and against mediocre opponents.
By
Andrew Aragon
Jan 2, 2012 10:46 p.m. MST
Load More