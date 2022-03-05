Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Andrew Teal

Faith
What many people don’t understand about feasting and fasting
The spiritual practices aren’t about ourselves, but standing in solidarity with others.
By Andrew Teal
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A roundabout in front of the BYU Administration Building in Provo is pictured.
Perspective
It’s not the big differences that divide us. It’s the green Jell-O and roundabouts
A prominent cleric and Oxford academic discovers the small charms of Utah and Latter-day Saint standard time.
By Andrew Teal
Jan 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST