Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Angelique Reed

Utah
Graduating Highland quadruplets are ‘built-in’ BFFs
They were born 1999, and have kept their parents busy ever since. On Thursday, quadruplets Jade, Jordyn, McKenna and MiKayla Godwin will all graduate from American Fork High School.
By Angelique Reed and Viviane Vo-Duc
May 30, 2018 6:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
Jordan District shifting some schools away from year-round schedule
The Jordan School District has the chance to save money by doing something unexpected in high-growth areas: It is shifting a few schools from year-round to traditional schedules.
By Angelique Reed
Jan 20, 2015 3:30 p.m. MST
Herriman High students leave school Friday, May 31, 2013. A grass-roots effort is underway in the southwest end of the valley of Salt Lake County to derail the Jordan School Districts efforts to encourage voters to pass a $495 million bond.
Utah
Group encourages people to vote no on $495M Jordan School District bond
A grass-roots effort is underway in the southwest end of the valley of Salt Lake County to derail the Jordan School Districts efforts to encourage voters to pass a $495 million bond.
By Angelique Reed
Oct 28, 2013 4:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
State Tax Commission to stop mailing income tax forms
Tax season is just around the corner, and the Utah State Tax Commission is changing things up this year.
By Angelique Reed
Jan 24, 2012 1:21 p.m. MST
Utah
Kanab organization that cared for Vick dogs wants call from Obama
When President Barack Obama gave the Philadelphia Eagles a high-five for allowing quarterback Michael Vick to play again, it gave someone else a bright idea.
By Angelique Reed
Dec 30, 2010 3:44 p.m. MST