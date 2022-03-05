clock
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Annette Garland
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/annette-garland/rss
Opinion
Guest opinion: Residents of Utah’s West Desert continue their fight for water
Although a recent court victory brought temporary solace to residents along the Utah-Nevada border, the fight to preserve water hasn’t stopped.
By
Annette Garland
May 7, 2020 4 p.m. MDT