A trial for Sun Cha Warhola was set to begin in September, but her attorney says her physical and mental health have deteriorated in the last three weeks, although, it’s not exactly clear why. She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in the deaths of her son James, 8, and daughter Jean Marie, 7. Authorities say she strangled the children in James’ bedroom in their Layton home on Sept. 8, 2010.