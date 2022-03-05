Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Ari Blaff

A Canadian flag is strapped to the hood of a semitrailer truck that is part of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa.
Perspective
Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests
Americans tend to Americanize events in other countries, but the Canada protests aren’t equivalent to Jan. 6.
By Ari Blaff
Feb 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2880054.jpg
Opinion
How immigrants challenge the narrative that America is inherently racist
People from a vast array of nationalities want to make America their home. What should we make of that?
By Ari Blaff
Feb 14, 2022 10 p.m. MST
American Gothic is a 1930 painting by Grant Wood in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Opinion
Why marriage has ‘lost its luster’ among young people
It’s not just the U.S. where marriage rates are declining.
By Ari Blaff
Dec 8, 2021 10 p.m. MST