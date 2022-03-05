clock
Arianna Rees
https://www.deseret.com/authors/arianna-rees/rss
U.S. & World
The North Face ‘hacked’ Wikipedia to get free marketing, and the site’s moderators are not happy about it
“They have risked your trust in our mission for a short-lived marketing stunt,” Wikimedia said in a statement. “What they did was akin to defacing public property.”
By
Arianna Rees
May 31, 2019 2:04 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Pixar’s ‘Onward’ new trailer: Fairytale creatures live just like the rest of us
“Onward” hits theaters March 6, 2020.
By
Arianna Rees
May 31, 2019 11:27 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Harrison Ford gave a touching tribute to Peter Mayhew at the Galaxy’s Edge premiere Wednesday night
“Peter, this one’s for you,” Ford said.
By
Arianna Rees
May 31, 2019 8:37 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Lil Nas X surprised elementary school kids with an ‘Old Town Road’ performance, and their reaction was adorable
Lil Nas X called his surprise performance for the kids “the biggest performance of my life.”
By
Arianna Rees
May 30, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Pumbaa’s ‘Lion King’ poster has some people creeped out
“I see this in my sleep paralysis,” one Twitter user wrote.
By
Arianna Rees
May 30, 2019 3 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
J.K. Rowling to release four new “Harry Potter” eBooks this summer
The series is themed around four Hogwarts classes and said to delve into the origins of magic through history and folklore.
By
Arianna Rees
May 30, 2019 1:16 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ trailer shows off stunning visuals and creeping darkness
“Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” premieres August 30 on Netflix.
By
Arianna Rees
May 30, 2019 11:46 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Pixar’s ‘Onward’ images show Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as elves
The new photos dropped online Wednesday with more information from the director about the film.
By
Arianna Rees
May 29, 2019 8:30 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Ansel Elgort posted 17 selfies of himself in a row last night, confusing everyone on the internet
“Dude. What is happening right now? Lol,” Zoë Kravitz commented on one of Elgort’s selfies.
By
Arianna Rees
May 29, 2019 2 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘America’s Got Talent’: Blind singer Kodi Lee, who has autism, wins season’s first golden buzzer
“What just happened there was extraordinary, I mean really extraordinary,” Simon Cowell said of Lee’s performance. “I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”
By
Arianna Rees
May 29, 2019 11:35 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Nickelodeon just released the first sneak peek of the ‘Blue’s Clues’ reboot. Here’s how the show has changed
It’s got an updated animated look, a new host and a new musical feel.
By
Arianna Rees
May 29, 2019 8:58 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Katy Perry is releasing a new single called ‘Never Really Over.’ Here’s what we know
Perry announced her upcoming single on Instagram Tuesday.
By
Arianna Rees
May 28, 2019 7 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Watch: Ohio meteorologist snaps at ‘Bachelorette’ fans complaining that tornado coverage interrupted the show
“Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we’re going to do,” meteorologist Jamie Simpson said. “I’m done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic.”
By
Arianna Rees
May 28, 2019 3:23 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Fresno Grizzlies apologize for video equating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Kim Jong Un, Fidel Castro
“We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to those we hurt,” the Grizzlies said in a statement Monday.
By
Arianna Rees
May 28, 2019 12:01 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is now a Valentine’s Day movie. Will its postponed release save the film?
“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” director Jeff Fowler tweeted Friday.
By
Arianna Rees
May 24, 2019 4:44 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Larry the cat stole the show ahead of Theresa May’s resignation speech
The cat sat in front of the press at 10 Downing Street before May’s speech, prompting many to joke that he was running for prime minister.
By
Arianna Rees
May 24, 2019 1:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Denny’s made a funny tweet about Salt Lake City, and social media users had some clever responses
“Folks in the 801 are liable to be a bit salty when they read this. They’ll think this tweet needed a bit more seasoning before being published,” one person tweeted.
By
Arianna Rees
May 24, 2019 11:50 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Tim Allen warned Tom Hanks before recording that ‘Toy Story 4’ has a ‘tough’ ending
“We’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody, and it was emotional,” Hanks said.
By
Arianna Rees
May 23, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Someone combined the ‘Fairly OddParents’ theme and ‘Aladdin’s’ ‘Friend Like Me’, and it works really well
The similarities are stunning.
By
Arianna Rees
May 23, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘SpongeBob’ voice cast will play human versions of their characters in 20th anniversary special
David Hasselhoff will also make a guest appearance on the show.
By
Arianna Rees
May 23, 2019 2:22 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Fred Rogers’ kindness and love are being remembered on ‘143 Day’
The number 143 had significant meaning for Rogers, who referenced it several times on his popular children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
By
Arianna Rees
May 23, 2019 12:42 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
J.J. Abrams describes how Carrie Fisher was included in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
“There is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know. Classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked. And I never thought it would,” Abrams said.
By
Arianna Rees
May 23, 2019 11:55 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Would you eat this Nutella burger? Social media weighs in
“All of a sudden I want to become vegan,” @Asarru\_ tweeted.
By
Arianna Rees
May 23, 2019 11:08 a.m. MDT
Sports
Jim and Pam are cheering for different sides in the NHL Finals, and Twitter can’t handle it
“We all bleed blue, even Jenna Fischer,” the St. Louis Blues tweeted on May 7, a tweet that prompted John Krasinski to tweet, “Uh oh...”
By
Arianna Rees
May 22, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Thousands of moms are defending Amy Schumer after she was criticized for returning to work two weeks after giving birth
“I totally just remembered what a bunch of know it all women are to new moms. Telling other moms what to do is small,” one Instagram user commented.
By
Arianna Rees
May 22, 2019 7 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Need extra bucks? Burger King is paying random people $5 through the app $Cashtag
“Got student loans?” Burger King tweeted Wednesday. “What’s ur $cashtag?”
By
Arianna Rees
May 22, 2019 3:52 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Brace yourselves. Another ‘Minions’ movie is coming
The sequel will be called “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and hit theaters July 3, 2020.
By
Arianna Rees
May 22, 2019 3:03 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Someone wrote a rap verse for Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ and he’s going viral because it’s THAT good
Sikabwe’s video has been retweeted over 45,000 times since it was posted Tuesday afternoon, with many Twitter users raving about his singing and songwriting prowess.
By
Arianna Rees
May 22, 2019 1:40 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
There’s a hidden meaning in the ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Vanity Fair cover photo. Here’s what it could be
“There’s actually a pretty clever hidden meaning behind our matching Kylo and Rey covers and I’ll be so curious to know if any of you figure it out,” Vanity Fair writer Joanna Robinson tweeted.
By
Arianna Rees
May 22, 2019 12:51 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
A new ‘Wallace and Gromit’ project is on its way, creator Nick Park says
“I feel I’m onto a good idea,” Park told The Hollywood Reporter this week, “and I can’t give too much away because it would spoil it really, but it’s Wallace and Gromit up to their old antics.”
By
Arianna Rees
May 22, 2019 12 a.m. MDT
