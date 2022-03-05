clock
Ashley Kewish
https://www.deseret.com/authors/ashley-kewish/rss
Utah
Coronavirus: Spouses being monitored in California as 2 Utahns remain hospitalized in Japan
‘We’ve never been separated this much before,’ husband says
By
Annie Knox
and
Ashley Kewish
Feb 17, 2020 9:16 p.m. MST
Utah
Utahn has new appreciation for life after being stranded in Alaskan wilderness
By
Ashley Kewish
Jan 13, 2020 6:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Latter-day Saint missionary with genetic disorder receives new wheelchair
Nineteen-year-old Rhett Carbine has a rare genetic disorder that makes it hard for him to breath. Two weeks ago, his personalized wheelchair was stolen.
By
Jed Boal
and
Ashley Kewish
April 17, 2019 3:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
3-year-old Utah boy escapes unnoticed from preschool
Three-year-old Gunner Watts’ first day of preschool could’ve been straight out of an episode of the cartoon “Rugrats.”
By
Ashley Imlay
and
Ashley Kewish
April 17, 2019 3:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Music to his hears: Lindon teen’s stolen bagpipes found
Police officers are asked to help track down stolen items all the time, and sometimes the items stolen can be a little odd. For one teen, the item stolen was unique and extremely sentimental.
By
Ashley Kewish
April 17, 2019 3:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Siblings rescue bunny found at Highland Glen Park with a dart in its head
Buttons the bunny is getting lots of love and food now in a new home. That’s a dramatic change from where he was just two days ago: Wandering a park with a dart through his head.
By
Ashley Kewish
April 17, 2019 3:44 p.m. MDT