John and Melanie Haering pose for a photo in Hong Kong. The couple is traveling aboard a cruise ship that has been quarantined in Japan due to exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Utah
Coronavirus: Spouses being monitored in California as 2 Utahns remain hospitalized in Japan
‘We’ve never been separated this much before,’ husband says
By Annie Knox and Ashley Kewish
Feb 17, 2020 9:16 p.m. MST
