Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Ashley Lee
https://www.deseret.com/authors/ashley-lee/rss
Utah
How to get involved in the Utah Legislature, whether you have 5 minutes or all day
If you think you don’t need to pay attention to the Utah Legislature general session, think again.
By
Ashley Lee
Jan 17, 2022 9:34 p.m. MST
Faith
Video: President Russell M. Nelson builds bridges with world leaders
In a new Church News video, members of the Quorum of the Twelve of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints describe President Russell M. Nelson’s efforts to connect with civic and religious leaders around the world.
By
Ashley Lee
Dec 10, 2019 1:31 p.m. MST
Faith
How to attend, watch or listen to the 189th Semiannual General Conference this weekend
By
Ashley Lee
Oct 3, 2019 6:05 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Celeste Ng on the ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ TV series, her next book and why she likes to unsettle her readers
Celeste Ng doesn’t want her readers to wonder whether the tension between the two main families in the book will eventually “ignite.” She wants them to wonder how.
By
Ashley Lee
May 14, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Utah
Here are our 12 favorite photos from April
Here’s a look back at April 2019 with our favorite 12 photos from Deseret News photographers.
By
Ashley Lee
May 3, 2019 4:32 p.m. MDT
Utah
See our 12 favorite photos from February
Here’s a look back at the month of February with our favorite 12 photos from Deseret News photographers.
By
Ashley Lee
March 4, 2019 4:41 p.m. MST
Utah
Fourth earthquake in two days strikes northern Utah
A 2.4 magnitude aftershock struck Bluffdale Saturday night, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations — the fourth to affect northern Utah in less than 48 hours.
By
Ashley Lee
Feb 16, 2019 8:31 p.m. MST
Utah
12 of our favorite photos from November
Our November in photos was marked by football games, the midterm elections and the beginning of holiday celebrations.
By
Ashley Lee
Dec 4, 2018 1:53 p.m. MST
Sports
Throwback Thursday: Matt Foley and his improbable journey as BYU’s long snapper
One year ago this week, BYU long snapper Matt Foley told The Deseret News about how he found his place in football.
By
Ashley Lee
June 7, 2018 4:07 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Through death and disease, these two widows got help from Utah band The National Parks
The National Parks are coming to Morgan, Utah to perform a benefit concert for the family of Cindy Cloninger, a widow whose 13-year-old daughter has Lyme disease.
By
Ashley Lee
June 7, 2018 2:22 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Argentine artist’s paintings provide ‘fresh’ look at Christ’s ministry
When Argentine artist Jorge Cocco Santangelo began painting religious scenes, he started in a more traditional style. But soon, he said, he was caught “between two worlds.”
By
Ashley Lee
June 5, 2018 1:25 p.m. MDT
Family
Throwback Thursday: How an adopted daughter born without limbs helps a Utah family face cancer
One year ago this week, a Utah couple described their experience raising two adopted children: Joshua, a 6-year-old with acute meyloid leukemia, and Maria, a 3-year-old who was born without limbs.
By
Ashley Lee
May 31, 2018 3:59 p.m. MDT
Utah
Commemorate Memorial Day with these 7 facts about American veterans
Whether you’re observing the holiday by visiting a cemetery, taking a road trip or in another way, here are 7 facts about veterans.
By
Ashley Lee
May 28, 2018 11:46 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
2 new Church History Museum exhibits show faith through global eyes
The Church History Museum’s two newest exhibits celebrate Mormons all across the globe, said curator Laura Allred Hurtado.
By
Ashley Lee
May 18, 2018 9:26 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
How being a child actor in the ’80s helped this Utah math teacher prepare for ‘Jeopardy!’
Utah teacher Steve Mond said he has one advantage over the 2018 “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament competitors: his on-camera experience.
By
Ashley Lee
May 17, 2018 5:11 p.m. MDT
Family
Throwback Thursday: Elizabeth Smart shares full family photo
One year ago this week, Elizabeth Smart posted a full photo of her family for the first time in a Mother’s Day Instagram post.
By
Ashley Lee
May 17, 2018 4:55 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
No shortage of silly, English kniggits in Grand Theatre’s Salt Lake production of ‘Spamalot’
The Grand Theatre’s newest production — Monty Python’s “Spamalot” — is not for those who are easily offended, according to Interim Director Seth Miller.
By
Ashley Lee
May 17, 2018 4:42 p.m. MDT