Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Autumn Foster Cook

Do masks provide a genuine benefit to school children without causing harm?
Opinion
Opinion: Requiring kids to wear masks all day at school does more harm than good
While we all want to “do something” to reduce suffering, we ought to act prudently and guard against unintended consequences.
By Autumn Foster Cook
Aug 13, 2021 10 p.m. MDT