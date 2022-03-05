Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Aykan Erdemir

A woman in a mask walks past a large Turkish flag.
Opinion
Opinion: Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey is a chance for my home country to heal
Flake’s appointment to Ankara is a chance to make amends and once again foster cordial relations with minority faiths of all stripes.
By Aykan Erdemir
July 16, 2021 11:17 a.m. MDT