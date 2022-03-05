Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Bear Lake Visitors Bureau

Cure your cabin fever by attending the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest
By Bear Lake Visitors Bureau
Jan 7, 2022 2:56 p.m. MST
Plan your northern staycation at the region’s ‘Caribbean of the Rockies’
By Bear Lake Visitors Bureau
March 29, 2021 11:54 a.m. MDT
6 reasons this year’s Bear Lake Winterfest will be worth the chill
By Bear Lake Visitors Bureau
Dec 29, 2020 7:44 a.m. MST
6 reasons to join this year’s Bear Lake Monster Winterfest
You may have heard of going to Bear Lake in the summer, but most people don’t know it’s just as much fun in the winter with the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest.
By Bear Lake Visitors Bureau
Jan 14, 2020 7:58 a.m. MST
7 ways to celebrate fall at Utah’s Bear Lake
Enjoy Bear Lake all four seasons. Here are just a few of the many things you can do at Bear Lake throughout the year.
By Bear Lake Visitors Bureau
Sept 25, 2019 12:07 p.m. MDT
Incredible facts you should know about Utah’s Bear Lake
Enjoy Bear Lake all four seasons. Here are just a few of the many things you can do at Bear Lake throughout the year.
By Bear Lake Visitors Bureau
Sept 18, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
