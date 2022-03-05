Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Ben Lockhart

Research faculty member Laura Hoffman and senior research specialist Christ Jensen work in the Beckerly Lab at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Utah
Report: U.S. cancer deaths down 27% since 1991. Here’s what Utahns can take away from the analysis
Cancer deaths in the United States fell by 27 percent between 1991 and 2016, according to a new analysis from the American Cancer Society.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 21, 2019 10:04 p.m. MST
The body of a missing Arizona man has been found after he apparently drowned in Lake Powell, officials said Monday.
Utah
About 200 Utah seniors suffer serious falls each week, report says
Each week, about 200 Utahns 65 years of age or older suffer a fall and receive medical help for their injuries at an emergency room, according to a report released this week by the Utah Department of Health.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 12, 2019 9 p.m. MST
Harold Nielsen, 92, squeezes fresh lemon juice into a drink at his home in Draper on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Utah
Utah study uses records dating to the 1700s to identify family trees for fountain of youth
University of Utah researchers say that through examination of hundreds of thousands of genealogical records, they have identified certain family trees with noticeably impressive longevity among multiple distant relatives.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 11, 2019 6:30 p.m. MST
Montana Quivante jokes with other Vivint Smart Home volunteers during the Feed My Starving Children event at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. About 1,300 volunteers packaged more than 272,000 meals to be sent
Utah
Vivint sales reps don hair nets, assemble more than a quarter million meals for orphans worldwide
About 1,300 sales representatives for Vivint Smart Home donned hair nets Wednesday and assembled more than 272,000 meals to be sent to orphans in Third World countries.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 9, 2019 5:40 p.m. MST
Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes laughs during a media interview in his Capitol Hill office in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
Utah
Greg Hughes goes behind the scenes of Utah’s medical marijuana compromise
As he prepared to leave office as speaker of the House last month, Greg Hughes sat down with the Deseret News to discuss the successes and controversies behind Utah’s medical marijuana grand compromise.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 6, 2019 10:41 p.m. MST
Liver transplant recipient James Dillard, center, speaks with Dr. Robin Kim, chief of the Division of Transplantation and Advanced Hepatobiliary Surgery at the University of Utah, left, his wife, Connie, and Dr. George Rofaiel, a transplant and hepatobill
Utah
‘A new lease on life': University of Utah celebrates record-breaking year for organ transplants
University of Utah Hospital on Friday celebrated its record-breaking year for solid organ transplants, with 255 completed in 2018.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 4, 2019 5:13 p.m. MST
Jennie Taylor, widow of North Ogden Mayor Maj. Brent Taylor, left, and Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, listen as Army Sgt. 1st Class Travis Vendela, talks about his physical struggles living in his current hom
Utah
Wife of mayor killed in Afghanistan asks anyone ‘moved by our story’ to donate to veterans charity
Jennie Taylor, wife of the late Utah National Guard Maj. Brent Taylor, the North Ogden mayor who died while serving in Afghanistan, implored Utahns to support veterans and their families by donating to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 3, 2019 6:01 p.m. MST
Students walk past the "block U" on the University of Utah's campus in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015.
Utah
Utah researchers say study is breakthrough for examining low-functioning autistic youth
Researchers say a newly published study authored by experts at BYU and the University of Utah represents a breakthrough in how to more adequately examine the brain activity of autistic youth who have low cognitive abilities.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 3, 2019 11:39 a.m. MST
FILE - The Valor House in Salt Lake City Tuesday, May 21, 2013. The Housing Authority of Salt Lake City says it is seeking to change admittance regulations at the Valor House, a facility that provides apartment housing for homeless veterans, making access
Utah
Utah agency claims VA ‘overscreens’ homeless applicants’ addiction histories, leading to vacant beds
The Housing Authority of Salt Lake City says it is seeking to change admittance regulations at the Valor House, a facility that provides apartment housing for homeless veterans, making access easier for those with a history of substance abuse.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 1, 2019 8:36 p.m. MST
Brayan Figuerola and Sheryl Lopez spend time with their newborn daughter, Evolet Ailani Figuerola, on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. Evolet was the first baby born in Utah in 2019, with an official time of birth of 12:21 a.m. on Ne
Utah
‘We got to zero and my phone went off': Utah’s first baby of 2019 arrives shortly after stroke of midnight
The first Utahn born in 2019 was Evolet Figuerola, who was born at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 1, 2019 5:17 p.m. MST
An MRI of a brain is pictured at the Imaging and Neurosciences Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. U. researchers found MRI scans of patients who have Alzheimer's disease show that playing songs with personal meaning to them activates parts
Utah
University of Utah researchers: Alzheimer’s patients can benefit from familiar music
MRI scans of patients who have Alzheimer’s disease show that playing songs with personal meaning to them activates parts of their brain that still have a semblance of memory retention, researchers at University of Utah Health say.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 28, 2018 7 p.m. MST
FILE - Smog covers Salt Lake City as an inversion lingers on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Researchers say a new University of Utah Health study has found "upsetting" results showing women are at greater risk of losing their pregnancy within days of a spike in ni
Utah
U. study yields ‘upsetting’ results linking miscarriages with spikes in Utah air pollution
Researchers say a new University of Utah Health study has found “upsetting” results showing women are at greater risk of losing their pregnancy within days of a spike in nitrogen dioxide pollution along the Wasatch Front.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 27, 2018 4:51 p.m. MST
Pictured is Tom Tait, vice president of scientific advancement at Nu-Med Plus and co-inventor of a device intended to improve the quality of stored blood donations and lengthen their shelf life.
Business
Utah biotech company seeking to patent device to improve safety, durability of blood donations
A Utah biotechnology company says it has developed a device designed to make blood transfusions safer and more effective for recipients while also giving donated blood a longer shelf life.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 26, 2018 4:56 p.m. MST
The HealthCare.gov website is photographed in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Despite a recent ruling from a federal judge declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, advocates and experts in the state agree that Utahns do not need to worry
Utah
ACA ruling won’t have immediate impact on Utahns’ coverage, experts say
Despite a recent ruling from a federal judge declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, advocates and experts in the state agree that Utahns do not need to worry about losing their coverage from the federal health exchange anytime soon.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 23, 2018 5:11 p.m. MST
Registered nurse Kailey Strickler moves Penelope Anderson onto a blanket in her Salt Lake City home on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Anderson was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis about a year ago, losing all movement from her shoulders down. The braces on h
Utah
Utah toddler pushing to regain control of her life after rare disease left her paralyzed
A South Salt Lake toddler is pushing to regain control of her life after a rare but growing disease turned it upside down in an instant.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 23, 2018 2 p.m. MST
Utah
Boy, 13, credited with saving friend from house fire; neighbors rallying around family before holidays
Authorities are crediting a 13-year-old boy with potentially saving his friend’s life from a house fire Friday.
By Ben Lockhart and Alex Cabrero
Dec 22, 2018 8:23 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah man chasing dog into road dies after hit-and-run crash
Police have confirmed the death of a man who was hit by a truck Friday while chasing after a dog who had run into the road.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 22, 2018 7:13 p.m. MST
FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at an analytical laboratory in Oakland, Calif.
Utah
A.G.'s office responds to court petition seeking referendum on medical marijuana compromise bill
The Utah Attorney General’s Office this week responded to a recent petition filed in court that calls for allowing a referendum vote on a medical marijuana compromise bill recently passed by state legislators.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 20, 2018 8:05 p.m. MST
Debbie Hill puts ornaments on the tree for her daughter Chelsie Hill and father David Pearce as Intermountain Donor Services honors donors and recipients at its Salt Lake City offices on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Utah
Organ donation hailed as ‘the gift of life’ as Utah donors are honored at holiday celebration
At a holiday celebration put on by Intermountain Donor Services’ Yes Utah campaign, organ donors were honored and the organization urged Utahns to consider the value of giving “the gift of life” to those in need — whether in life or death.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 18, 2018 6:23 p.m. MST
Dr. Tom Kurrus, left, who receives comprehensive care for his brain tumor through Huntsman Cancer Institute’s Huntsman at Home program, talks about the service as his wife, Sarah, and his friend Brad Burrup listen in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 14, 201
Utah
‘Home is where you want to be': Huntsman program aims to give cancer patients more flexibility
Huntsman Cancer Institute has debuted a new program designed to help patients leave the hospital sooner, and receive more comprehensive care in their home — essentially bringing the full arsenal of its resources to meet the patient where they are.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 14, 2018 8:51 p.m. MST
More than 600 students in Utah County stayed home from school Thursday after officials warned of a possible outbreak of a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness.
Utah
Utahns urged to review their options on federal health exchange as enrollment deadline approaches
As the deadline approaches for Utahns to sign up for coverage through the federal health exchange, those who already have a plan are being cautioned to carefully consider their best options for 2019 rather than passively re-enrolling.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 12, 2018 9:04 p.m. MST
Several Utahns spoke to the Health Reform Task Force on Tuesday to decry a practice known as "balance billing" which they say have left them with crushing financial burdens simply for seeking emergency care during a moment of crisis.
Utah
Utah patients upset at surprise medical bills; hospitals, insurers at odds over who is to blame
Several Utahns spoke to the Health Reform Task Force on Tuesday to decry a practice known as “balance billing” which they say have left them with crushing financial burdens simply for seeking emergency care during a moment of crisis.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 11, 2018 7:48 p.m. MST
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks to a Deseret News reporter from his personal office in the Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in the United States, will retire at the
Utah
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch calls for research of e-cigarettes in schools, recommends 611 for suicide hotline
As his 42-year career in the United States Senate enters its final weeks, Sen. Orrin Hatch is not done pursuing new legislation.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 10, 2018 5:58 p.m. MST
FILE - Students walk past the "block U" on the University of Utah's campus in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015.
Utah
University of Utah researchers examine why most patients have trouble being honest with their doctor
A pair of questionnaires designed by University of Utah researchers found most patients are not totally honest with their doctors, a new medical paper shows.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 8, 2018 6:18 p.m. MST
University of Utah Health researchers have identified some genetic factors that may increase a person's risk of dying by suicide, according to the results of a newly published study.
Utah
University of Utah researchers identify 4 gene variants linked to heightened suicide risk
University of Utah Health researchers have identified some genetic factors that may increase a person’s risk of dying by suicide, according to the results of a newly published study.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 8, 2018 5:46 p.m. MST
Salt Lake police were looking Monday for a man involved in a home invasion robbery.
Utah
Woman killed, man injured in high-speed West Valley City crash
A woman died and a man was injured Friday in a high-speed crash, police said.
By Ben Lockhart and Ashley Imlay
Dec 7, 2018 4:59 p.m. MST
Gary Clark yells "Do the right thing!" before a special session of the Utah State Legislature to address the Utah Medical Cannabis Act at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
Utah
Patient groups ask court to invalidate Utah’s medical marijuana compromise
Two patient advocacy groups are suing to invalidate the medical marijuana compromise bill passed by the Utah Legislature Monday that supersedes the voter-approved Proposition 2.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 6, 2018 5:13 p.m. MST
The number of Utahns enrolling in insurance plans on the federal health exchange is down compared to this time last year, new data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid shows.
Utah
Utah enrollment in ACA exchange down 11 percent so far, but industry leaders, advocates not alarmed
The number of Utahns enrolling in insurance plans on the federal health exchange is down compared to this time last year, new data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid shows.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 5, 2018 2:55 p.m. MST
FILE - An attendant weighs marijuana at the Far West Holistic Center dispensary, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Detroit. Utah Department of Public Safety leaders promised Tuesday to do everything thy could to ensure the rights of qualifying patients to posse
Utah
Department of Public Safety vows to ensure ‘rights are upheld’ for medical marijuana patients
Utah Department of Public Safety leaders promised Tuesday to do everything they can to ensure the rights of qualifying patients to possess medical marijuana are upheld in light of the new law in effect in the state.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 4, 2018 7:25 p.m. MST
Two people give a thumbs down as Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, talks about the Utah Medical Cannabis Act during a special session of the Utah State Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
Utah
‘Time to move forward': Utah House, Senate overwhelmingly pass medical marijuana compromise bill
The Utah Legislature on Monday signaled overwhelming support for a sweeping medical marijuana compromise bill fraught with complexity and political risk, but which nonetheless enjoyed broad support among key groups both for and against Proposition 2.
By Ben Lockhart and Dennis Romboy
Dec 3, 2018 9:09 p.m. MST
