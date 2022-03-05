Ben Lockhart

Each week, about 200 Utahns 65 years of age or older suffer a fall and receive medical help for their injuries at an emergency room, according to a report released this week by the Utah Department of Health.
University of Utah researchers say that through examination of hundreds of thousands of genealogical records, they have identified certain family trees with noticeably impressive longevity among multiple distant relatives.
As he prepared to leave office as speaker of the House last month, Greg Hughes sat down with the Deseret News to discuss the successes and controversies behind Utah’s medical marijuana grand compromise.
Jennie Taylor, wife of the late Utah National Guard Maj. Brent Taylor, the North Ogden mayor who died while serving in Afghanistan, implored Utahns to support veterans and their families by donating to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Researchers say a newly published study authored by experts at BYU and the University of Utah represents a breakthrough in how to more adequately examine the brain activity of autistic youth who have low cognitive abilities.
The Housing Authority of Salt Lake City says it is seeking to change admittance regulations at the Valor House, a facility that provides apartment housing for homeless veterans, making access easier for those with a history of substance abuse.
MRI scans of patients who have Alzheimer’s disease show that playing songs with personal meaning to them activates parts of their brain that still have a semblance of memory retention, researchers at University of Utah Health say.
Researchers say a new University of Utah Health study has found “upsetting” results showing women are at greater risk of losing their pregnancy within days of a spike in nitrogen dioxide pollution along the Wasatch Front.
Despite a recent ruling from a federal judge declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, advocates and experts in the state agree that Utahns do not need to worry about losing their coverage from the federal health exchange anytime soon.
The Utah Attorney General’s Office this week responded to a recent petition filed in court that calls for allowing a referendum vote on a medical marijuana compromise bill recently passed by state legislators.
At a holiday celebration put on by Intermountain Donor Services’ Yes Utah campaign, organ donors were honored and the organization urged Utahns to consider the value of giving “the gift of life” to those in need — whether in life or death.
Huntsman Cancer Institute has debuted a new program designed to help patients leave the hospital sooner, and receive more comprehensive care in their home — essentially bringing the full arsenal of its resources to meet the patient where they are.
As the deadline approaches for Utahns to sign up for coverage through the federal health exchange, those who already have a plan are being cautioned to carefully consider their best options for 2019 rather than passively re-enrolling.
Several Utahns spoke to the Health Reform Task Force on Tuesday to decry a practice known as “balance billing” which they say have left them with crushing financial burdens simply for seeking emergency care during a moment of crisis.
Utah Department of Public Safety leaders promised Tuesday to do everything they can to ensure the rights of qualifying patients to possess medical marijuana are upheld in light of the new law in effect in the state.
The Utah Legislature on Monday signaled overwhelming support for a sweeping medical marijuana compromise bill fraught with complexity and political risk, but which nonetheless enjoyed broad support among key groups both for and against Proposition 2.