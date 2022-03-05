clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Ben McAdams
https://www.deseret.com/authors/ben-mcadams/rss
Opinion
Opinion: Why we support Evan McMullin for the U.S. Senate
Former Democratic congressman Ben McAdams and former United Utah Party candidate Jonia Broderick are supporting the independent candidate vying to unseat Sen. Mike Lee.
By
Ben McAdams
and
Jonia Broderick
Nov 7, 2021 10:01 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: A plan for America: Design a project, track outcomes, receive matching dollars
A proposal from Results for America and Maycomb Capitol could help local governments jump-start innovated solutions to community problems.
By
Ben McAdams
July 8, 2021 9:28 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The ‘long-haul’ effect of COVID-19 on our communities and economy
Societal inequalities and national debt, issues that were serious pre-pandemic, were exacerbated by COVID-19.
By
Ben McAdams
March 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Ben McAdams: Serious about raising the minimum wage? Get bipartisan
Raising the minimum wage is one of those rare issues where all sides largely agree in principle. Finding compromise, in practice, is much more difficult.
By
Ben McAdams
Feb 26, 2021 11:12 a.m. MST
Opinion
The new Congress and the new president should be bipartisan in word and deed
What Biden and Republicans decide may provide our first breakthrough in a dysfunctional Washington on our new president’s watch.
By
Ben McAdams
Feb 1, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Rep. Ben McAdams: As I leave, my wish is for Congress to be less partisan
I hope those who serve next year can be less divided and more like the Utahns who roll up their sleeves and work together.
By
Ben McAdams
Dec 11, 2020 9:33 a.m. MST
Opinion
Rep. Ben McAdams: My vision for Utah’s future
By
Ben McAdams
Oct 19, 2020 12:01 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Rep. Ben McAdams: We paid dearly for trusting the government when they told us nuclear weapons testing was safe
Nuclear clouds must never again threaten the health and safety of those living downwind.
By
Ben McAdams
July 17, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Coronavirus was the sickest I’ve ever been in my life, but Utah will recover
By
Ben McAdams
April 9, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
Opinion
What I learned from contracting COVID-19
“I’m one of thousands of Americans who contracted the coronavirus. I also became a patient in a Utah hospital’s special COVID-19 unit. I’ve learned how the virus can suddenly turn your life from active and normal, to struggling to breathe.“
By
Ben McAdams
March 24, 2020 2:16 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah Rep. Ben McAdams: Looking to the State of the Union speech and beyond
By
Ben McAdams
Feb 4, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
Rep. Ben McAdams: Congress’ resolution should be to fix the national debt
By
Ben McAdams
Jan 9, 2020 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Rep. Ben McAdams: What Trump did was wrong. I will vote to hold him accountable
By
Ben McAdams
Dec 16, 2019 2:45 p.m. MST
Opinion
Rep. Ben McAdams: U.S. Export Finance Agency renewal will help keep Utah’s economy humming
By
Ben McAdams
Dec 4, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Democrat Ben McAdams: I stand with Mike Lee — ‘Beto, take it back’
The former Texas congressman wants to revoke the tax-exempt status of some religious institutions because of their beliefs. That’s discrimination.
By
Ben McAdams
Oct 18, 2019 1:43 p.m. MDT