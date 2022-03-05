Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Benjamin Huff

nicole_wilcox_zAWs_hKChYA_unsplash.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: Truth in a world of fiction
The fact that many people you hear talking so loudly around you clearly are not in touch with objective truth does not mean that there is none.
By Benjamin Huff
July 30, 2021 10 p.m. MDT