Saturday, March 5, 2022
Benji Backer
Perspective
More voters care about gas prices than climate change. But is there a balance?
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
By
Benji Backer
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Why electric cars and solar panels won’t solve climate change
Most people living in poverty can’t buy electric cars, but they will embrace affordable measures that make their lives better.
By
Benji Backer
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
A future where we can no longer dream of a white Christmas
Thanks to climate change, a blanket of snow on Christmas morning is an increasingly rare treat. We can reverse it.
By
Benji Backer
Dec 22, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Both Democrats, Republicans get these 5 climate change facts wrong
Is it too late to solve climate change? No, and pretending it is hurts more than it helps.
By
Benji Backer
Nov 23, 2021 9:35 a.m. MST
Perspective
When Congress lumps everything together, Americans suffer
While it made for good Twitter comedy, Democrats in Congress took “everything is infrastructure” a bit too seriously.
By
Benji Backer
Oct 18, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Perspective
The conservative case for environmentalism
We need more conservative people, like many in Utah’s Carbon and Emery counties, to join the conversation about climate change.
By
Benji Backer
Sept 20, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
A lesson from Biden’s plan: If everything is infrastructure, nothing is
America needs targeted infrastructure improvements. The $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan is far too broad.
By
Benji Backer
April 19, 2021 10 a.m. MDT