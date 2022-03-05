Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Billy Hallowell

Gabe Lyons is on a mission to get people talking.
Faith
Christian leader breaks down cultural divide and reveals what he says ‘crossed the line’ this election season
Gabe Lyons is known for fostering Christian dialogue on some of the toughest sociopolitical issues. Now, he’s using his voice to try to heal the political divide.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 17, 2016 6:05 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Christian business owners take a different legal route in battle over serving gay marriages
In one case, a graphic designer is suing the state of Colorado over a law she says would impede her free speech rights and force her to use her talents to promote same-sex marriage.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 17, 2016 7:19 a.m. MDT
Many people have reported seeing a bright light in near-death experiences.
Faith
‘I saw a bright light': Man reveals details of his harrowing near-death experience
A man who was reportedly clinically dead for eight minutes after suffering a heart attack is speaking out about his near-death experience.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 14, 2016 6:25 p.m. MDT
A commander is under fire for mentioning Jesus.
Faith
Air Force squadron commander under fire for ‘Jesus’ comments
A military activist group is demanding that an Air Force squadron commander be punished for comments he made about his Christian faith in a recent interview.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 14, 2016 4:54 p.m. MDT
Faith
Prominent theologian: Trump, Clinton should drop out of the presidential race
Prominent theologian John Piper said this week that both major presidential candidates should step out of the 2016 race — a proclamation that has garnered some attention.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 14, 2016 2:10 p.m. MDT
Faith
Churches sue Massachusetts over transgender law after government document sparks First Amendment fears
Four churches filed a lawsuit against the state of Massachusetts Tuesday, challenging regulations they say would force them to violate their faith and conscience.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 13, 2016 8:35 p.m. MDT
Faith
WikiLeaks fallout: Catholics, evangelicals unite in demanding Clinton apology
The fallout continues over emails purporting to show at least one person close to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign mocking “conservative Catholicism.”
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 13, 2016 11:30 a.m. MDT
Experts have found evidence they believe backs up details presented in the Bible.
Faith
‘The Bible and the archaeology are matching': Experts say this find could back an Old Testament story
A new discovery has some archaeologists saying they have uncovered evidence that backs the Old Testament’s claims of King Hezekiah destroying idols and high places in ancient Israel, according to CBN News.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 13, 2016 6:46 a.m. MDT
Tim Tebow prays over a fan who collapsed on Tuesday.
Faith
‘I just witnessed a miracle': Tim Tebow prays over collapsed fan — and the fans go wild
When a man collapsed on Tuesday while Tim Tebow was signing autographs, the famed athlete quickly jumped into action.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 12, 2016 12:45 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Top Clinton aides under fire over email about ‘conservative Catholicism’ in WikiLeaks dump
There’s a message chain among the trove of hacked emails released this week by WikiLeaks that reportedly shows a key staff member for Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign mocking conservative Catholicism.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 12, 2016 12:01 p.m. MDT
In this Jan. 28, 2016 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass. Ginsburg is calling the protests of football players who decline to stand for the national anthem "dumb and disrespectful." In a w
U.S. & World
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Kaepernick’s national anthem protest is ‘dumb and disrespectful’
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t mince words in a recent interview with Yahoo! news anchor Katie Couric, saying athletes’ decisions to protest the national anthem by refusing to stand is “dumb and disrespectful.”
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 12, 2016 11:05 a.m. MDT
InDepth
How faith and morality once played a central role in Hollywood
Anyone who’s well-acquainted with the contemporary Hollywood landscape knows that sex, violence and edgy content are often cause for concern among parents and entertainment critics.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 12, 2016 9:45 a.m. MDT
Phil Robertson has a new documentary about God and America.
Faith
‘Mr. Trump has heard the gospel': ‘Duck Dynasty’ star reveals sharing the Bible with Donald Trump
“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson is known for speaking candidly about his faith and politics — and has sometimes come under fire for his blunt commentary.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 11, 2016 9:15 p.m. MDT
Family
Mom of Columbine victim reveals how the ‘prophetic’ contents of her daughter’s journals shocked her
A mother who lost her daughter in the Columbine High School massacre 17 years ago is hoping to have a big impact on America’s young generation.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 11, 2016 2:25 p.m. MDT
Faith
‘The only hope...is God': Franklin Graham responds to Donald Trump’s lewd leaked audio
Reactions to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s lewd comments about women have run the gamut in recent days, with some earlier supporters now separating themselves from the GOP contender.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 11, 2016 12:30 p.m. MDT
A new study is raising questions about whether depression in women is linked to birth control.
Family
New study marks question: Is birth control linked to depression?
A newly released study found a potential link between depression and hormonal contraceptive use among women, though experts are cautioning doctors and patients, alike, to be wary before overreacting to the results.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 11, 2016 6:44 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Poll: Trump nabs majority of evangelicals, while Clinton grabs plurality of atheists and agnostics
At this point in the 2016 presidential campaign, it appears Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has some notable advantages over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a new survey from the Barna Group.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 10, 2016 7:15 p.m. MDT
Faith
Famed theologian who shocked evangelicals with Trump endorsement once again rocks the faith world
Prominent Christian theologian Wayne Grudem shocked the evangelical world when he endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in July.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 10, 2016 2:25 p.m. MDT
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Faith
Trump and Clinton respond to Muslim woman’s ‘Islamophobia’ question during fiery debate
Among the many topics addressed at Sunday night’s second presidential debate was Islamophobia and the plans both candidates have to remedy the negative treatment of American Muslims.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 10, 2016 12:45 p.m. MDT
In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shake hands during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
Faith
When asked who they’d choose for president, the largest share of pastors had a surprising response
Many pastors don’t yet know who they’ll be voting for when election day rolls around next month, according to a new poll from LifeWay Research.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 7, 2016 8:15 p.m. MDT
There's a legal battle brewing over the presence of a cross on a veterans memorial display.
Faith
Atheist group sues over Christian cross image in this veterans memorial
A secular activist group has filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey borough, alleging that a display featuring the silhouette of a soldier praying before a Christian cross is unconstitutional.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 7, 2016 1:45 p.m. MDT
Mark Wahlberg attends the premiere of "Daddy's Home" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in New York.
Faith
Actor Mark Wahlberg records video about his Catholic faith: ‘The anchor that supports everything I do’
Actor Mark Wahlberg recently shared his deep Catholic roots in a video message he recorded for a Catholic organization that helps cultivate new priests.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 7, 2016 12:36 p.m. MDT
Terry Bradshaw, left, and Franco Harris pose in the audience at the fifth annual NFL Honors at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Francisco.
Faith
‘We can’t talk about Jesus': Legendary NFL star warns America is becoming ‘more and more immoral’
NFL hall of famer and TV analyst Terry Bradshaw is worried about America, telling “Fox & Friends” he believes the country is becoming “more and more immoral.”
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 7, 2016 7:15 a.m. MDT
Faith
Kentucky governor reportedly told preachers to ignore IRS regulations banning churches from endorsing candidates
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was reportedly captured on video telling a group of preachers to ignore Internal Revenue Service regulations that ban churches from endorsing candidates from the pulpit.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 6, 2016 1:10 p.m. MDT
Faith
Why some Christians are arguing ‘Hillary Clinton is the best choice for voters against abortion’
When it comes to elections, many Christians tend to opt for candidates who oppose abortion, though some progressive Bible-believers are making an entirely different case: being pro-life means much more than rejecting abortion.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 6, 2016 12:45 p.m. MDT
The head football coach at the University of Miami recently gave each player a personalized Bible.
Faith
Football coach surprises every player with a personalized Bible: ‘This speaks volumes’
When college football coach Mark Richt heard some members of his team say they didn’t have a Bible, or had tough-to-understand translations, he took action.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 5, 2016 6:05 p.m. MDT
More than 300,000 kids are bringing their Bibles to school on Thursday.
Faith
More than 300,000 kids are bringing their Bibles to school Thursday — here’s why
Hundreds of thousands of kids across America are planning to bring their Bibles to school on Thursday as part of an annual initiative that celebrates religious liberty.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 5, 2016 1:45 p.m. MDT
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence face off about faith and public policy at Monday night's vice-presidential debate.
Faith
Pence and Kaine have deep, theological discussion over abortion at VP debate
Republican vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence and Democratic contender Tim Kaine faced-off Monday night for their only debate of the 2016 election cycle, with both men passionately defending their faith and values.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 5, 2016 12:05 p.m. MDT
A new study reveals trends in pastoral pay as well as church expenditures.
Faith
Researchers explored more than 1,100 church budgets — and here’s what they discovered
A new study analyzing the budgets of 1,159 U.S. churches with at least 2,000 weekly attendees found that nearly half of their funds goes toward paying staff.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 5, 2016 9:09 a.m. MDT
Megan Alexander of "Inside Edition" is out with a new book about balancing faith and career.
Faith
TV host reveals why she saved sex until marriage — and how she lives her ‘faith in the spotlight’
It’s rare to find a well-known media personality who openly discusses abstinence, which is why “Inside Edition” correspondent Megan Alexander’s candid approach to the topic has captured headlines over the years.
By Billy Hallowell
Oct 4, 2016 4:05 p.m. MDT
