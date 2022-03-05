Billy Hallowell

A new discovery has some archaeologists saying they have uncovered evidence that backs the Old Testament’s claims of King Hezekiah destroying idols and high places in ancient Israel, according to CBN News.
There’s a message chain among the trove of hacked emails released this week by WikiLeaks that reportedly shows a key staff member for Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign mocking conservative Catholicism.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t mince words in a recent interview with Yahoo! news anchor Katie Couric, saying athletes’ decisions to protest the national anthem by refusing to stand is “dumb and disrespectful.”
Reactions to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s lewd comments about women have run the gamut in recent days, with some earlier supporters now separating themselves from the GOP contender.
A newly released study found a potential link between depression and hormonal contraceptive use among women, though experts are cautioning doctors and patients, alike, to be wary before overreacting to the results.
At this point in the 2016 presidential campaign, it appears Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has some notable advantages over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a new survey from the Barna Group.
When it comes to elections, many Christians tend to opt for candidates who oppose abortion, though some progressive Bible-believers are making an entirely different case: being pro-life means much more than rejecting abortion.
Republican vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence and Democratic contender Tim Kaine faced-off Monday night for their only debate of the 2016 election cycle, with both men passionately defending their faith and values.
It’s rare to find a well-known media personality who openly discusses abstinence, which is why “Inside Edition” correspondent Megan Alexander’s candid approach to the topic has captured headlines over the years.