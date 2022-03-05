Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Blake Hills

Contributor
AP680114011.jpg
Opinion
What legendary coach Vince Lombardi can teach about fighting racism
By Blake Hills and Jeremy Hills
Aug 31, 2020 1:45 p.m. MDT
AP19351590762999.jpg
Opinion
The COVID-19 pandemic should transform Utah’s jury trial process. Here’s how
By Blake Hills and Brian Hills
July 29, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
AP280509013.jpg
Opinion
What the last German Emperor can teach business owners about post-pandemic leadership
By Blake Hills
May 18, 2020 5 p.m. MDT