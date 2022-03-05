clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Boyd Matheson
Opinion Editor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/boyd-matheson/rss
Boyd C. Matheson is the opinion editor of the Deseret News.
Opinion
Opinion: A State of the Union speech he would like to give in the shadow of war and uncertainty
Boyd Matheson weighs in: “Now is the time for us to stand up, stand together, stand against tyranny and division and stand for each other and every freedom loving soul around the world.”
By
Boyd Matheson
March 1, 2022 5:12 p.m. MST
Opinion
Is society stronger and life better with faith in it?
Faith and religious activity are not the only answer to what ails society, but they create valuable connections.
By
Boyd Matheson
March 29, 2021 1:30 p.m. MDT
Opinion
We can’t talk about shootings without tackling our void in values
Where there is a void in values, laws and legislation will not deter bad behavior.
By
Boyd Matheson
March 24, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
What BYU’s Mark Pope says is the key in the NCAA Tournament
Listen to Opinion Editor Boyd Matheson’s full interview with coach Pope here.
By
Boyd Matheson
March 18, 2021 1:10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Insight from the 1787 penny offers more than a penny’s worth of thoughts today
Benjamin Franklin’s wit and wisdom shine nearly 250 years later.
By
Boyd Matheson
March 10, 2021 9:28 a.m. MST
Opinion
Inside former Gov. Herbert’s leadership strategy
“My hope for the future is that we look more to the states for solution to problems, and not so much to the federal government,” former Gov. Gary Herbert says.
By
Boyd Matheson
March 4, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Longing to belong: How RootsTech can help us avoid one of society’s greatest threats
Individuals across the globe are starving to be interconnected with something a little bigger and little greater than themselves.
By
Boyd Matheson
March 2, 2021 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
The soul of society must not be outsourced
Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks was right when he said moral outsourcing leads to a society with no substance.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 28, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
A charismatic leader won’t save America, but these people might
Authors of “The Upswing” Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Garrett Romney join Deseret News opinion editor Boyd Matheson on his podcast, “Therefore, What?”.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 24, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
What ‘Bowling Alone’ author Robert Putnam has to say about the ‘Utah advantage’
‘Self-interest, rightly understood’ is what has driven Utah’s rugged individualism and communitarian values.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 23, 2021 5:29 p.m. MST
Opinion
Dancing on the grave of Rush Limbaugh? Time to confront America’s culture of contempt
After controversial talk show host Rush Limbaugh died on Wednesday, many Americans were slow to show compassion — and quick to unleash contempt.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 18, 2021 2:06 p.m. MST
Opinion
Religious diversity belongs in the public square — and in your business
We should be celebrating differences and encouraging people to bring their diversity of faith — their whole selves — into the public square.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 17, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Unity isn’t impossible. George Washington showed the way
Washington knew, long before Abraham Lincoln, that the unity of the union was freedom’s last best hope on earth.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 16, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Is empathy the key to national security? Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says yes
When discussing foreign relations and national security, the conversation tends to drift toward words like might, strength, weapons and sanctions. What if that clearly narcissistic approach was making international matters worse?
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 11, 2021 10:05 p.m. MST
Opinion
‘We need the middle’: Lessons from Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep Super Bowl commercial
Last weekend the unlikely combination may have connected the dots for a solution to the crisis of contempt that is crippling the country.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 9, 2021 11:55 a.m. MST
Opinion
Is the American dream dead? An American scholar’s take on reaching the top
Robert Doar explains why it’s alive despite straining under the weight of heavy government.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 4, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Ronald Reagan helped America rediscover itself. Can we do it again?
America should rediscover the principled lessons of Ronald Reagan, ensuring the swiftest and surest path to progress.
By
Boyd Matheson
Feb 3, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Why this conservative thinker says we’re back to ‘normal politics’
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist George Will says that the new administration can turn down the heat on American politics.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 27, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
America is a nation in need of grace
Grace creates space for healing and unity. That kind of grace won’t come easy. It is won one day, one interaction, one moment at a time.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 27, 2021 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
A word to the president: You don’t get to good governance by executive order
Presidents of both political parties have increasingly governed by enacting major initiatives and priorities through executive orders.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 21, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
A new political home for the ‘moveable middle’: Welcome to the Giraffe Party
These voters, which could determine the next several election cycles, want to hear policies and solutions centered in community, compassion, self-reliance and upward mobility.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 20, 2021 9 p.m. MST
Opinion
Election division gets a clarion call to civility, diversity and unity
Beginning today we must unite to put the nation on a path that will protect the precious and fragile nature of freedom.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 15, 2021 3:27 p.m. MST
Opinion
A day of reckoning
Politicians have become disconnected from the citizens of the nation and must embrace the notion that they need to know where the people are if they are ever going to lead them.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 13, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
America’s leaders must have the courage to ask this question
In the wake of a violent attack by bad actors, that turned deadly inside the United States Capitol, few elected officials on both sides of the political aisle have shown true leadership.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 12, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Hate and contempt do not reap love and kindness
Today, the country is reaping the whirlwind of contempt. We should declare the season of “thistle-planting” over.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 7, 2021 1:55 p.m. MST
Opinion
Atonement, politics and how the power of ideas can bring Americans together
The
idea of power
, particularly power over others, has served as the piston firing the engine of a thousand sorry tales of egocentric ambition.
By
Boyd Matheson
Jan 5, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Good morning 2021: It’s the beginning of a new day
The night of weariness ends and the new day for our country begins with kindness and with treating each other, especially the stranger and the struggling, like brothers and sisters.
By
Boyd Matheson
Dec 31, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Gov. Cuomo’s vaccine line-jump sparks the question: What is the value of a life?
The question should be asked regarding the aged and infirm at the end of life, as well as the yet-to-be-born at the beginning of life.
By
Boyd Matheson
Dec 31, 2020 1:13 p.m. MST
Opinion
20/20 insights for the year 2020: It’s all about resilience and humility
Resilience will provide energy, strength and hope in the midst of dark days. Humility will create space in our homes, neighborhoods and countries for curiosity, creativity and cooperation.
By
Boyd Matheson
Dec 23, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Behind the beginnings of TV hit ‘The Chosen’ (+podcast)
Opinion editor Boyd Matheson gets an inside look on his latest episode of “Therefore, what?”
By
Boyd Matheson
Dec 21, 2020 10:45 a.m. MST
Load More