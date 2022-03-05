Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
A columnist’s life: Oh, the places you’ll go, and the reason to come back
It was a gift that kept on giving, and a person that did, as well.
Aug 31, 2019 8:45 p.m. MDT
The difference in programs shows in second half as Utah comes on like a storm, BYU hopes go down the drain
Utah’s depth and the return of some stars figure in as the Utes hit historic milestones.
Aug 30, 2019 1:04 a.m. MDT
What the Utah Utes must do — and not do — to keep their win streak over the BYU Cougars going
Aug 29, 2019 9:35 a.m. MDT
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, right, and BYU coach Kalani Sitake greet after the game in Provo on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Talking point from Kyle Whittingham’s locker room: ‘We don’t lose to BYU’
Newcomers to the rivalry have very little idea what the game means. They learn. Boy, do they learn.
Aug 27, 2019 1:30 p.m. MDT
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the Utes’ scrimmage at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
A place the Utah Utes have never been, and a reason to believe they can end up there
The experts agree there’s potential in this Utah team like none before.
Aug 26, 2019 10:13 a.m. MDT
Former Utah Jazz coach Tom Nissalke was ‘the truth’
As a former NBA and ABA Coach of the Year, he had both credibility and the courage to give it straight.
Aug 23, 2019 8:54 p.m. MDT
Former Utah Jazz head coach Tom Nissalke dies at age 87
He was a head coach in four NBA cities and three NBA cities, winning Coach of the Year in both leagues.
Aug 23, 2019 10:19 a.m. MDT
Don’t be surprised if Utah-BYU game comes down to Mr. Nobody
Stars make big plays, but the overall difference usually depends on how low you can go in the lineup.
Aug 22, 2019 3 p.m. MDT
What do Donovan Mitchell and Michael Jordan have in common? More than you think
The Jazz star is front and center as Team USA moves on to World Cup play; it’s a place where he’s increasingly comfortable.
Aug 20, 2019 2:58 p.m. MDT
Rock On: BYU’s legal team needs to immediately get on this
Also, an observation on Utah football practice by an unmoved observer.
Aug 19, 2019 7:50 p.m. MDT
This is how long it will take to know if the Jazz should be taken seriously in 2019-20
Aug 15, 2019 12:58 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: Can Utah State keep up its furious scoring pace of a year ago? Gary Andersen and Jordan Love have their answers
Aug 13, 2019 1:43 p.m. MDT
Rock On: BYU scores fairly high on ‘sexy’ poll — this is not a misprint
Also, UVU students need to know only one thing in order to get ROC passes to BYU games. If you love the Cougars, it shouldn’t be a problem.
Aug 12, 2019 1:33 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: Firing of Mike Petke demonstrates the power of millennials in soccer
Former Real Salt Lake coach has had some outbursts, but none compared to this. The fan base apparently let RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen know how it felt.
Aug 11, 2019 11:24 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: Who would a Jerry Sloan statue be for?
The longtime Jazz coach isn’t a fan of awards. But a petition is out there, trying to get the ball rolling on a statue to go with those of John Stockton and Karl Malone.
Aug 10, 2019 3 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: Ute punter settles which is rougher and tougher, Aussie or American football
Ben Lennon is already drawing comparisons with his successful predecessors at Utah. He says he’s up to the challenge.
Aug 8, 2019 10:22 a.m. MDT
Brad Rock: Even minor violations not a good look for Utah basketball program
NCAA sanctions hit Larry Krystkowiak’s program, but they are just one of the issues that have raised questions about the Utes’ situation.
Aug 6, 2019 6:22 p.m. MDT
Rock On: USU has the Heisman Love, but don’t forget this BYU player
Maybe there’s a way to get the Aggies’ Jordan Love some extra votes. And maybe not.
Aug 6, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Brad Rock: For Utah State football coach Gary Andersen, it’s not about the Benjamins
The longtime coach begins his second stint as head of the Aggie program. He doesn’t take the privilege for granted.
Aug 4, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Brad Rock: Retirement of Ute Manny Bowen puts him in a club of questionable Utah sports figures
Kyle Whittingham says they didn’t see this one coming. Here are some other cases of questionable departures.
July 31, 2019 7:51 p.m. MDT
Rockmonster Unplugged: Mike Petke and the difference between authentic and unacceptable
Real Salt Lake’s coach has been an open and engaging personality since taking over for Jeff Cassar. But last week’s confrontation illustrated the need for restraint.
July 31, 2019 2:19 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: This is what BYU, Utah and Utah State don’t want to talk about
There’s the optimistic stuff. Then there’s the rest. History doesn’t necessarily favor any of the instate schools reaching their potential.
July 30, 2019 12:09 p.m. MDT
Rock On: There are worse things than playing at sober BYU; for instance ...
Also, does the kicking situation at BYU look slightly sketchy? Just asking.
July 29, 2019 3:31 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: Urban Meyer can thank Kyle Whittingham for this
The former Florida and Ohio State coach shot the Utes ahead in the early 2000s, but he didn’t do it all by himself. Not by a long shot.
July 27, 2019 4:36 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: BIG3, TBT are a great deal for the participants but not necessarily for hoop fans
Both tournaments are in Utah this week, bringing former college players and some well-known ex-NBA players. It’s a good time to get an autograph, but it’s not yesterday once more.
July 24, 2019 7:29 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: BYU’s Nick Emery and the unreal expectations placed upon athletes
The former Cougar star retires, and with him goes one of the most controversial periods in team history. Is there a message for everyone in his convoluted journey?
July 23, 2019 5:43 p.m. MDT
Rock On: Karl Malone is no competition for Charles Barkley in this
Meanwhile, the Jazz’s Georges Niang is wheeling and dealing on a different court.
July 23, 2019 9:02 a.m. MDT
Brad Rock: Christen Press’ misstep was rooted in a desire to promote the USWNT
Utah Royals FC star had a promising week briefly turn sour after being criticized for working with controversial Barstool Sports. But that’s not who she is.
July 21, 2019 4:44 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: If World Cup success doesn’t jump-start women’s soccer league, what will?
The Utah Royals are a relative hit as an NWSL draw, but league-wide attendance has lagged. Players are hoping this time the World Cup afterglow carries over in a major way.
July 18, 2019 12:27 p.m. MDT
Brad Rock: This is how much fun it is to write about sports — and how dangerous
Conflict has always existed between athletes and media, but recent incidents have illustrated that things aren’t getting better.
July 16, 2019 5:48 p.m. MDT
