Saturday, March 5, 2022
Brady Bingham
Utah
Two separate accidents on I-80 result in three fatalities
Two separate vehicle crashes on I-80 early Saturday morning resulted in fatalities at the scene.
By
Brady Bingham
Nov 26, 2016 11:55 a.m. MST
Utah
Missing man with Alzheimer’s found safe
A 75-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia was located late Wednesday night a few hours after he went missing.
By
Brady Bingham
Nov 23, 2016 10:42 p.m. MST
Utah
Toddler dies after being hit by car in West Valley City
A toddler died after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon near 2700 South and 2900 West in West Valley City.
By
Brady Bingham
Oct 25, 2016 9:31 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Watch live: Clinton, Trump square off in second presidential debate
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump are participating in their second presidential debate Sunday night.
By
Brady Bingham
Oct 9, 2016 6:55 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Watch live: Pence and Kaine to debate in Virginia
Vice presidential candidates Tim Kaine and Mike Pence are scheduled to debate in their first and only televised debate Tuesday night in Virginia.
By
Brady Bingham
Oct 4, 2016 6:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police: Crash that closed northbound I-15 in Salt Lake caused by driver ‘following too close’
A Cadillac struck a sedan, a hatchback, a truck and a semi truck pulling two trailers Friday on I-15 near 1300 South in a crash that caused major delays, police said.
By
Brady Bingham
and
Ben Lockhart
Aug 26, 2016 6:55 p.m. MDT
Business
Costco begins new credit card agreement
Costco switches from American Express to Visa credit card accounts for its customers.
By
Brady Bingham
June 25, 2016 5:28 p.m. MDT
Utah
Here’s where you can find Utah vigils for Orlando
Vigils scheduled at several Utah communities to support victims of the shooting in Orlando.
By
Brady Bingham
June 13, 2016 5:04 p.m. MDT
Utah
The issue of pornography as a health crisis is gaining national attention
The issue of pornography as a health crisis is grabbing plenty of attention from writers across the nation.
By
Brady Bingham
April 10, 2016 2:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
CEO, Magic Johnson share ideas at Domopalooza
Josh James, the founder and CEO of Domo, offered the keynote speech at Domopalooza on Tuesday.
By
Brady Bingham
March 22, 2016 8:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Star-studded group slated for Domopalooza in Salt Lake City
Domopalooza is scheduled for March 21-25 at the Grand America hotel with a star-studded field.
By
Brady Bingham
March 18, 2016 6:50 p.m. MDT