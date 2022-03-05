clock
Brandon Gurney
Sports
Adjustments made: How BYU shut down Texas State after a shaky start
After giving up 75 yards on just eight plays to start the game, the Cougar defense found its groove
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 25, 2020 1:11 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Cedar Valley defense steps up big to secure a 28-21 win over Tooele
Lineman Aisea Langi’s consecutive sacks to stunt Tooele’s late scoring threat proved pivotal in the win on Friday.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 23, 2020 9:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school cross-country: Lone Peak repeats 6A girls title while Skyridge boys edge out American Fork
Lone Peak repeated as state champions in the girls competition, while Skyridge just edged out American Fork for the boys championship on Thursday.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 22, 2020 9:37 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school cross-country: Different venue proves more satisfying for 5A champions
Springville overwhelmed the competition in the girls competition while Farmington edged on Timpanogos on the boys side.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 22, 2020 8:17 p.m. MDT
Sports
3A cross-country championships: Kylah Ricks wins her third straight state title
The Morgan girls won their third straight team championship with Emery winning the team championship in the boys competition.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 22, 2020 2:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: American Fork and Davis win to set up rematch of 6A state championship
American Fork shut out Fremont while Davis blasted past Pleasant Grove during Tuesday’s semifinal action.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 20, 2020 10:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
Onsides kick decision plays pivotal in BYU’s 43-26 win over Houston
Perhaps Kalani Sitake’s most aggressive play call of the night provided huge dividends in both taking back the lead and then finishing it out.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 17, 2020 1:28 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Maple Mountain stems the tide in taking a 35-28 double OT win over Salem Hills
The Golden Eagles squandered a 28-7 4th quarter lead yet still managed to rebound in time to take a thrilling double overtime win over the Skyhawks on Wednesday.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 14, 2020 11:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Timpanogos takes down Lehi 3-1 in 5A playoffs
Boosted by an early 2-0 lead, the Timberwolves managed to get by Region 7 rival Lehi on Tuesday.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 13, 2020 8:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Oregon bound: Kearns standout Jeffrey Bassa commits to the Ducks
The 3-star safety prospect announced his commitment to sign with Oregon on Monday night
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 12, 2020 8:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘It’s not even close to the same’: How Bingham’s football season has taken several unusual turns
Every school has had to endure its own trials dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bingham perhaps enduring more than most.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 11, 2020 4:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson shows ability to fit passes into tight windows in win over UTSA
BYU’s offense had its issues in Saturday’s win, although Wilson again showed off some great and critical connections with his top receivers.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 10, 2020 8:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Salem Hills puts on a defensive clinic in a 21-0 win over Wasatch
The Skyhawks sent the Wasps home scoreless in securing a big Region 8 win.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 8, 2020 11 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Salem Hills goes off early in 5A tournament win over Woods Cross
The Skyhawks set the tone early in both halves to secure a solid 4-1 first round win over the Wildcats
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 8, 2020 7:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU football: Micah Harper meeting high expectations on the early season
True freshman Micah Harper is charting a similar course to that of Troy Warner during his first season at BYU.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 7, 2020 6:28 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU women’s basketball conference schedule highlighted by stretch involving 5 games in 13 days
“It is going to be an unbelievable and competitive league race this year,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 7, 2020 12:43 p.m. MDT
Sports
Ending the drought: Riverton beat Bingham for the first time in 17 years on Friday
Everything on Friday came together for the Silverwolves to score the rarest of wins against the state’s most renowned football program.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 3, 2020 7:11 p.m. MDT
Sports
Finding their niche: Joe Tukuafu and Carter Wheat step up in BYU victory
Filling in for three-year starter James Empey is no small task, but Tukuafu did so admirably in BYU’s 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 3, 2020 12:13 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school golf: Beaver wins its fourth straight 2A title
Beaver has built a powerhouse program over the past few years and, as expected, dominated the competition on Thursday for its fourth straight state championship.
By
Brandon Gurney
Oct 1, 2020 10:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU football posting impressive numbers, including one many may have overlooked
The Cougars have been executing high at all facets through two games played, which is both exemplified and enhanced by a general lack of penalties.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 30, 2020 7:54 p.m. MDT
Sports
Elite speed, advanced athleticism make Lone Peak’s John Henry Daley an intriguing college prospect
The state of Utah features several top college football prospects, with Lone Peak’s John Henry Daley taking a back seat to none of them.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 28, 2020 1:18 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU football: Several new faces see significant contributions in blowout win over Troy
BYU showed off its depth during Saturday’s 48-7 blowout win over the Trojans.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 27, 2020 1:06 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Taking games late becoming a habit for Green Canyon
For the second time this season, the Wolves overtook the lead with well under a minute remaining during Friday’s thrilling 27-26 win over Bear River.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 26, 2020 6:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Without coach Andy Stokes and wife Tia on sideline, Timpview shows strong in a 28-14 win over Lehi
Timpview made do without its head coach Andy Stokes on the sidelines in a dominating 28-14 win over Lehi on Friday.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 25, 2020 10:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Corner Canyon survives its biggest challenge to date
A dominating second half got the Chargers over the Knights to remain undefeated on the season.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 24, 2020 10:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
How extended ‘dead period’ is impacting Utah prep recruit, and schools like Utah and BYU that are recruiting him
COVID-19 restrictions have complicated life for just about everyone, and certainly for prospective collegiate athletes and those programs looking to recruit them.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 24, 2020 10:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Crimson Cliffs staying the course in program’s second year
As a second-year program, the Mustangs have experienced their share of adversity.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 19, 2020 5:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Skyridge serves a strong statement with a 41-9 win over American Fork
The Falcons took it to the Cavemen early and often during Friday’s surprisingly lopsided contest.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 18, 2020 10:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘He can really do it all’: BYU commit Raider Damuni flourishes after receiving early recruiting attention
Offered as an eighth grader by BYU, Raider Damuni has largely developed into the player and person Cougars coach Kalani Sitake was anticipating.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 16, 2020 3:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU men’s basketball receives commitment from prized Timpview prospect Jake Wahlin
Jake Wahlin announced Tuesday on Instagram his intent to sign with the Cougars.
By
Brandon Gurney
Sept 15, 2020 12:34 p.m. MDT
