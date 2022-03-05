Brandon Klatskin

With help from zookeepers, animals at Utah’s Hogle Zoo are guided to create original works of art. The works are then sold at the zoo’s gift shop, and all proceeds go toward animal rescue organizations.
A driving voucher program through Utah Transit Authority for seniors and disabled people has been implemented in Weber and Davis counties, with these individuals receiving free rides and their drivers receiving compensation through vouchers.
The Provo food truck roundup is a weekly event with different food trucks available for the public to try. There is no fee to attend the event, and sometimes there is live music, as well. The roundup is every Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Chip is an up-and-coming business with locations in Provo and Salt Lake City. It’s a gourmet cookie company, priding itself on delivering delicious cookies that stay warm all the way to your front door.
Minor league baseball games are usually fun outings for the entire family, with most promotions landing fair. Sometimes, however, the promotions that the management puts on can fly into foul territory.