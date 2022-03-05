Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Brandon Klatskin

Christie standing next to her finished piece of art.
Entertainment
Hogle Zoo’s most artistic mammals are making their own masterpieces
With help from zookeepers, animals at Utah’s Hogle Zoo are guided to create original works of art. The works are then sold at the zoo’s gift shop, and all proceeds go toward animal rescue organizations.
By Brandon Klatskin
April 10, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
Utah
UTA partners in volunteer driving program for seniors, disabled
A driving voucher program through Utah Transit Authority for seniors and disabled people has been implemented in Weber and Davis counties, with these individuals receiving free rides and their drivers receiving compensation through vouchers.
By Brandon Klatskin
Aug 17, 2017 4 p.m. MDT
Utah
A weekly gathering of restaurants on wheels in Provo
The Provo food truck roundup is a weekly event with different food trucks available for the public to try. There is no fee to attend the event, and sometimes there is live music, as well. The roundup is every Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
By Brandon Klatskin
Aug 11, 2017 8 a.m. MDT
Utah
Startup with BYU ties delivering cookies to doorsteps and stadium seats
Chip is an up-and-coming business with locations in Provo and Salt Lake City. It’s a gourmet cookie company, priding itself on delivering delicious cookies that stay warm all the way to your front door.
By Brandon Klatskin
Aug 10, 2017 2:25 p.m. MDT
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow warms up before baseball practice for the Arizona Fall League, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Utah
6 foul and 4 fair minor league baseball promotions
Minor league baseball games are usually fun outings for the entire family, with most promotions landing fair. Sometimes, however, the promotions that the management puts on can fly into foul territory.
By Brandon Klatskin
Aug 4, 2017 12:03 a.m. MDT
Sports
After Hayward: Jazz fans see 40-plus wins, improvement from Exum and no title in Boston
Utah Jazz fans responded to a survey following Gordon Hayward’s departure.
By Benjamin Mehic and Brandon Klatskin
July 7, 2017 1:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
How a Utah bike shop helps refugees, charities and the community
Members of the Bicycle Collective believe that, more than being just fun, bikes promote stability and independence.
By Brandon Klatskin
June 8, 2017 7 a.m. MDT