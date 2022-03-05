Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Breck Wightman

Opinion
A third party is not the solution
Moderate conservatives should focus on intra-party mobilization rather than third-party pipe dreams.
By Breck Wightman
March 4, 2021 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
A major election takeaway: Our pluralistic system works
Divided government may be just the check we need on our politics and our governance looking forward to 2021
By Breck Wightman
Nov 10, 2020 10:06 a.m. MST
Opinion
It’s time for an amendment on filling Supreme Court vacancies
The precedent for not filling a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year is only a precedent. It should be guaranteed by a constitutional amendment
By Breck Wightman
Sept 22, 2020 12 p.m. MDT