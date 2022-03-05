Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Brent Ward

Contributor
Opinion
Unity is impossible without accountability for the Capitol riot
To bridge the divide, Trump and his enablers must be held accountable
By Brent Ward
Jan 19, 2021 9:30 a.m. MST
Opinion
Misinformation is everywhere, and this election showed that
Our responsibility is to think critically, do our research and uphold truth.
By Brent Ward
Dec 15, 2020 12 p.m. MST
Opinion
America has been here before. The president respectfully stepped down then, too
By Brent Ward
Nov 12, 2020 9 a.m. MST