Brian West

The Salt Lake County Health Department temporarily shut down five bars and clubs in downtown Salt Lake City over the weekend for failing to comply with public health orders related to COVID-19. The state reported 462 new cases and two deaths Monday.
Two skiers triggered an avalanche outside resort boundaries near Canyons Village at Park City Saturday, burying one of the skiers. A friend attempted CPR but had to leave because of the dangerous conditions, sheriff’s officials said.
Steven Powell, whose family made headlines for years following the disappearance of his Utah daughter-in-law Susan Powell and the subsequent murder of her two young sons by their father Josh Powell, died Monday at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington.
West Valley police arrested a man who they say attacked and stabbed a man as he was renting a movie from a kiosk late Friday. The victim then grabbed a handgun from his car and shot his alleged attacker in the leg.
A Salt Lake firefighter who became a father just one week ago died Sunday in a collision involving three vehicles near Strawberry Reservoir and a Life Flight nurse was hospitalized in serious condition.