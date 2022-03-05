Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
WestBrian_08.0.jpeg

Brian West

merlin_1747365.jpg
Utah
5 Salt Lake bars temporarily closed for COVID-19 violations; 462 new cases reported
The Salt Lake County Health Department temporarily shut down five bars and clubs in downtown Salt Lake City over the weekend for failing to comply with public health orders related to COVID-19. The state reported 462 new cases and two deaths Monday.
By Brian West
Feb 15, 2021 12:42 p.m. MST
IMG_0289.jpg
Utah
Police shoot, critically injure man during police chase near Cedar City
Officers shot and critically injured a man during a police chase Sunday night near Cedar City.
By Brian West
Feb 15, 2021 11:34 a.m. MST
AirMed crews search for a missing skier in the out-of-bounds area near Canyon Village Resort in Park City on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. The skier has been missing since Sunday.
Utah
Skier buried in backcountry avalanche outside Canyons Village at Park City
Two skiers triggered an avalanche outside resort boundaries near Canyons Village at Park City Saturday, burying one of the skiers. A friend attempted CPR but had to leave because of the dangerous conditions, sheriff’s officials said.
By Brian West
Jan 30, 2021 7:58 p.m. MST
Dixon.jpg
Utah
Police arrest woman accused of urinating on overturned Salt Lake patrol car during riot
By Brian West
June 6, 2020 10:50 p.m. MDT
merlin_1258701.jpg
Utah
University of Utah football player charged with raping, kidnapping teen
By Brian West
Feb 2, 2020 11:54 a.m. MST
merlin_482607.jpg
Utah
Photos: Bringing Christmas to the canyon
The latest storm brought inches of snow to many of Utah’s ski resorts. The coming week promises warmer days.
By Brian West
Dec 15, 2019 3:37 p.m. MST
merlin_14819.jpg
Utah
UVU basketball player accused of sexually abusing woman at party
By Brian West
Oct 19, 2019 8:36 p.m. MDT
merlin_12083.jpg
Utah
Utah man shot roommate during fight at crowded house, police say
By Brian West
Oct 5, 2019 8:46 p.m. MDT
A man died Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle during a collision between two trucks in Springville.
Utah
2 arrested in Layton marijuana robbery
Police arrested two people Saturday in Layton in connection with an armed robbery in November in which a shot was fired.
By Brian West
Dec 9, 2018 9:27 a.m. MST
c979025094
Utah
Bystander shot when fighting men fired into crowd, police say
A woman was shot three times and critically injured early Sunday when police say men who were fighting with each other fired 19 shots into a crowd of people.
By Brian West
Nov 11, 2018 10:25 p.m. MST
Jan Pearson-Jenkins, 64, of Sandy
Utah
Boyfriend arrested in death of missing Sandy woman
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for investigation of murder after they say he left a Sandy woman stranded last week during a camping trip.
By Brian West
Oct 14, 2018 7:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Searchers find body of Utah teacher missing since last week on camping trip
Searchers located the body Tuesday of a teacher from South Jordan who had been missing since last week.
By Brian West
July 24, 2018 8:47 p.m. MDT
Utah
Steven Powell dies of heart attack at Washington hospital, police say
Steven Powell, whose family made headlines for years following the disappearance of his Utah daughter-in-law Susan Powell and the subsequent murder of her two young sons by their father Josh Powell, died Monday at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington.
By Brian West
July 24, 2018 11:31 a.m. MDT
Salt Lake police were looking Monday for a man involved in a home invasion robbery.
Utah
Man renting movie stabbed, then shoots his attacker, police say
West Valley police arrested a man who they say attacked and stabbed a man as he was renting a movie from a kiosk late Friday. The victim then grabbed a handgun from his car and shot his alleged attacker in the leg.
By Brian West
March 24, 2018 11:47 a.m. MDT
Unified and West Valley police surrounded a house in West Valley City where a 99-year-old woman had been held hostage early Saturday. Police say a man shot out a back window of the home to gain entry as he was fleeing from officers. No injuries were repor
Utah
Gunman shot his way into home, held 99-year-old hostage, police say
A gunman fleeing from police was arrested early Saturday after officers say he allegedly shot out the window of a random West Valley home to gain entrance, then held a 99-year-old woman hostage.
By Brian West
Feb 24, 2018 10:21 a.m. MST
Utah
Teen killed, 12 hospitalized in Emery County bus crash
A 13-year-old girl died late Sunday and 12 others were hospitalized when a bus they were traveling in went off the freeway and crashed into a steep wash.
By Brian West
Jan 1, 2018 7:37 p.m. MST
Mark Bedel, of Kaysville, was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of three counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child. Police say Bedel was a substitute teacher in a Clearfield elementary school class when students accused him of inappropri
Utah
Substitute inappropriately touched young students, police say
A substitute teacher has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching students at a Clearfield elementary school last week.
By Brian West
Oct 7, 2017 12:55 p.m. MDT
FILE - A New Hampshire man died Sunday while rappelling in Eaglestead Hollow near Zion National Park.
Utah
New Hampshire man dies while rappelling near Zion
A New Hampshire man died Sunday while rappelling in Eaglestead Hollow near Zion National Park.
By Brian West
Sept 4, 2017 12:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police identify 3 accused of stabbing food court worker
Police have identified three men arrested and accused of stabbing a man who was handing out food samples at the Valley Fair Mall Saturday.
By Brian West
July 30, 2017 12:26 p.m. MDT
Police officers survey WestFest on June 16, 2017. Three men were hospitalized Friday after suffering stab wounds at the city's WestFest celebration.
Utah
3 men stabbed in fight during WestFest celebrations
Three men were hospitalized Friday after suffering stab wounds at the city’s WestFest celebration.
By Brian West
June 17, 2017 1:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake firefighter killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir
A Salt Lake firefighter who became a father just one week ago died Sunday in a collision involving three vehicles near Strawberry Reservoir and a Life Flight nurse was hospitalized in serious condition.
By Brian West
Jan 22, 2017 11:55 a.m. MST
Corbin Robinson, 38, of Holladay, was charged Thursday with nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor, a third-degree felony, for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old student in his classroom.
Utah
Charges: Cottonwood High teacher sexually abused student in classroom
Nine felony charges were filed Thursday against a Cottonwood High School teacher accused of sexually abusing one of his students at the school.
By Brian West
Dec 15, 2016 7:20 p.m. MST
Thomas Edward Egley
Utah
Colorado man admits to murdering Price woman in 1970
A Colorado man admitted Tuesday that he murdered a woman in her Price home back in 1970.
By Brian West
Oct 12, 2016 3:40 p.m. MDT
A former Park City woman faces criminal charges after police say her roommates discovered the remains of two babies inside a plastic tote.
Utah
Charges: Park City woman hid 2 stillborn babies in tote
A former Park City woman faces criminal charges after police say her roommates discovered the remains of two babies inside a plastic tote.
By Brian West
Aug 6, 2016 9:31 p.m. MDT
A Salt Lake police officer was hospitalized Saturday after he accidentally shot himself in the foot while investigating a shooting.
Utah
Officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting his foot
A Salt Lake police officer was hospitalized Saturday after he accidentally shot himself in the foot while investigating a shooting.
By Brian West
Aug 6, 2016 11:20 a.m. MDT
Utah
Man charged with murdering UTA worker found dead in jail cell
A Wyoming man charged with kidnapping and murdering a Utah Transit Authority employee was found dead in his jail cell Monday.
By Brian West
July 25, 2016 1:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Peanut butter and jammin’
The Peanut Butter Jamm was held Saturday at the Gallivan Center. More than 10,000 jars of peanut butter were collected for the Utah Food Bank.
By Brian West
Nov 7, 2015 6:03 p.m. MST
Cole Garrett Pedersen, 24, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, for investigation of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Police say he punched his sister's boyfriend, knocking him to the ground. Blake Burningham
Utah
Herriman man dies following fistfight with girlfriend’s brother, police say
A Herriman man died Saturday hours after he was punched and knocked unconscious in a fight with his girlfriend’s brother whom she had called to rescue her, police said.
By Brian West
Aug 29, 2015 7:18 p.m. MDT
Criminal charges were filed Friday against a veteran Unified police detective accused of stealing about $8,500 from the department.
Utah
Unified police detective accused of stealing drug money
Criminal charges were filed Friday against a veteran Unified police detective accused of stealing about $8,500 from the department.
By Brian West
March 20, 2015 2:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police identify remains as Woods Cross woman missing for 31 years
Remains found along a frontage road near U.S. 89 in Fruit Heights last month were identified Thursday as a Woods Cross woman who went missing more than 31 years ago.
By Brian West
March 12, 2015 11:45 a.m. MDT
