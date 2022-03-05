Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Brittany Glas

Screen_Shot_2021_01_08_at_10.53.41_AM.png
U.S. & World
Utah activist inside U.S. Capitol says woman killed was first to try and enter House chamber
Utah activist John Sullivan said he was inside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and documented the shooting death of what he says was the first person trying to break into the House chamber.
By Amy Donaldson and Brittany Glas
Jan 8, 2021 10:59 a.m. MST
merlin_4131.jpg
Utah
Repeat arrests haven’t stopped Utah stalker, frustrating police and victims
Layton man has continued to follow girls in northern Utah, stoking concern and leading legislator to explore changing law
By Annie KnoxBrittany Glas, and 1 more
Aug 26, 2019 10 p.m. MDT