Brooke Romney

"Prepare yourself for this. Your son might throw a tantrum in the check out line regardless of your exact regurgitation of love and logic patterns," Brooke Romney writes.
Family
Repeat after me: My child is not perfect and neither is yours
My plan was to have perfect children. I know, I know, it is not realistic, but that never stopped me from reaching for the ideal.
By Brooke Romney
April 18, 2018 10:53 a.m. MDT
"We were far from perfect the first time around, and I am sure we will have plenty of mess ups with the next three, but these guidelines have drastically changed the way we use technology in our home and made it a much more peaceful and sane experience,"
Family
10 things I wish I would have done before getting my child a smartphone
We started this “kid with a cellphone” journey a few years ago, and I have since found myself pining for pioneer times when families read books by candlelight and bonded over farm chores.
By Brooke Romney
Feb 26, 2018 2:26 p.m. MST
Brooke Romney writes about honest friendship.
Faith
Brooke Romney: What makes honest friendship in a world of social media?
Being honest is hard, and being honest about important things is the hardest.
By Brooke Romney
Feb 1, 2018 10:20 a.m. MST
Brooke Romney writes about the ugliness and beauty of youth sports.
Family
Learning from the ugliness in youth sports
I love youth sports. I have four boys and they play them all the time. For the most part, win or lose, sports are something we enjoy and grow from.
By Brooke Romney
Jan 22, 2018 12:34 p.m. MST
Brooke Romney writes of how trimming her traditions helped her rediscover the magic of Christmas.
Family
Brooke Romney: It’s time to trim your traditions
Holidays at our house are pretty low-key, until December rolls around. I have always been crazy about Christmas. Growing up, it was truly the most magical time of year when our home and life felt incredibly full.
By Brooke Romney
Nov 27, 2017 8:17 a.m. MST
Family
Brooke Romney: ‘Cookies for mammograms’
Mindi Edstrom had casually thought about a mammogram, but with no family history of breast cancer and no signs of concern, waiting a few extra years didn’t seem problematic.
By Brooke Romney
Oct 26, 2017 11:05 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: Why we should actually celebrate birthdays, even after 29
I love my birthday. I love the calls, the messages, the texts, going out to eat for every meal, the plans my husband makes and the way my kids say, “Happy Birthday Mom” at least five times each.
By Brooke Romney
Sept 18, 2017 1:30 p.m. MDT
Most Utah middle-schoolers will return to school this week.
Family
Brooke Romney: A word to parents of a new middle-schooler
Middle school. There are few words in my vocabulary that elicit such a visceral reaction. Reading them together takes me right back to sweater vests, Girbaud jeans, bad bangs and a burning desire to fit in.
By Brooke Romney
Aug 21, 2017 12:15 p.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: Unplugging and plugging in
I was slow to the smartphone party. My phone had always been for conversation and an occasional text. Then I got my first iPhone, and I was in love.
By Brooke Romney
July 10, 2017 10:13 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: A love letter from the ‘dads of yesterday’ to the ‘fathers of today’
Being a father has never been an easy job, but you are doing it so well. When we had our children, some of us could only look at them through the glass window of the hospital nursery. Today, you are there during, through and right after birth.
By Brooke Romney
June 16, 2017 2:15 p.m. MDT
Faith
Brooke Romney: A love letter from yesterday’s moms to the mothers of today
Let us start by saying we are in awe of you. Being a mother now seems so much more difficult than it was when we were mothers.
By Brooke Romney
May 10, 2017 9:35 a.m. MDT
Faith
Brooke Romney: Catching stones vs. casting stones
I have been thinking a lot about stones lately. At my grandmother’s funeral, my uncle told of a time when he tried to share neighborhood gossip with her. Her response was, “People who live in glass houses don’t throw stones.”
By Brooke Romney
April 26, 2017 9:25 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: Answering your questions about being a friend vs. being friendly
I was overwhelmed by the love and support for my last article, It’s Time to Stop being Friendly and start being a Friend. My heart broke for the amount of people who told me about their loneliness and how starved for friendship they feel.
By Brooke Romney
April 3, 2017 11:31 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: It’s time to stop being friendly and start being a friend
Today, I lost a friend. She was a widowed mother of two, working full time to provide a life for her son and daughter. She was kind and energetic. She was happy and involved.
By Brooke Romney
March 28, 2017 10:20 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: Dear husband, here’s why I can’t quit social media
I know you don’t get it. Social media is not your thing. You have a group of 15 guys that mean something to you.
By Brooke Romney
March 8, 2017 11 a.m. MST
Family
Brooke Romney: Brooke Romney: I don’t care if my kids get A’s
The argument is as old as school itself. “Why do you care so much about my grades?” This is often followed by a long list of who gets paid big bucks for A’s.
By Brooke Romney
Feb 21, 2017 10:10 a.m. MST
Family
Brooke Romney: 15 ways my husband makes our marriage work
Our life has been far from perfect. In fact, when Mike and I envisioned our future 18 years ago as wide-eyed barely 20-year-olds, it looked nothing like the one we have created except for one thing, we promised to love each other through it all.
By Brooke Romney
Feb 9, 2017 10:25 a.m. MST
Family
Brooke Romney: How moderation became my most successful diet
It’s the new year, and Instagram has 27 million posts with the hashtag #cleaneating and 5 million more for #paleo. January always makes me want to slip from my moderate, happy, healthy lifestyle and spiral into a slippery slope of restriction.
By Brooke Romney
Jan 5, 2017 10:35 a.m. MST
Faith
Brooke Romney: My grown-up advent — putting Christ back into Christmas
Bringing Christ into Christmas gets increasingly more difficult each year. As our schedules fill up with choir concerts, parties and other worthwhile festivities, our best intentions often get relegated to afterthoughts.
By Brooke Romney
Nov 29, 2016 9:25 a.m. MST
Family
Brooke Romney: My formal apology to the moms I previously judged
Can I take you back seven years? Seven years ago, my children were ages 4, 2, and 1. Seven years ago, I had things all figured out for “older” children.
By Brooke Romney
Oct 12, 2016 9:35 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: 7 things you need to know before your child signs up for Instagram
Instagram is booming. It’s simple to use and fun to keep up with. At face value, it seems incredibly harmless, and maybe even a safe site for kids...easy, private, and full of pictures!
By Brooke Romney
Sept 20, 2016 10 a.m. MDT
"TBH" may "seem harmless compared to what else is out there, but the scary stuff often starts as something much more innocent and innocuous."
Family
Brooke Romney: The dangerous game middle schoolers need to stop playing
The other day, my seventh-grade son showed me a text from a girl who is a friend. It said, “One a scale of 1-10, how cute am I?”
By Brooke Romney
Aug 17, 2016 7:05 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: 16 things I want my boys to know before the first day of school
I wanted to share a few things with you before the big day that I hope you will remember.
By Brooke Romney
Aug 18, 2015 9:15 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: Why we are taking the fun out of life
My children have a problem. They think the purpose of life is to have fun.
By Brooke Romney
June 24, 2015 8:50 a.m. MDT
Family
Brooke Romney: The blessings of being raised by a low-maintenance mother
I have varicose veins that scare children, love handles I can’t help but pinch, stretch marks like cat scratches and plenty of wrinkles already, but it’s all OK because my mom taught me something much more valuable than how to accessorize.
By Brooke Romney
June 11, 2015 9:30 a.m. MDT