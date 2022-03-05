Brooke Romney

Holidays at our house are pretty low-key, until December rolls around. I have always been crazy about Christmas. Growing up, it was truly the most magical time of year when our home and life felt incredibly full.
Middle school. There are few words in my vocabulary that elicit such a visceral reaction. Reading them together takes me right back to sweater vests, Girbaud jeans, bad bangs and a burning desire to fit in.
Being a father has never been an easy job, but you are doing it so well. When we had our children, some of us could only look at them through the glass window of the hospital nursery. Today, you are there during, through and right after birth.
I have been thinking a lot about stones lately. At my grandmother’s funeral, my uncle told of a time when he tried to share neighborhood gossip with her. Her response was, “People who live in glass houses don’t throw stones.”
I was overwhelmed by the love and support for my last article, It’s Time to Stop being Friendly and start being a Friend. My heart broke for the amount of people who told me about their loneliness and how starved for friendship they feel.
Our life has been far from perfect. In fact, when Mike and I envisioned our future 18 years ago as wide-eyed barely 20-year-olds, it looked nothing like the one we have created except for one thing, we promised to love each other through it all.
It’s the new year, and Instagram has 27 million posts with the hashtag #cleaneating and 5 million more for #paleo. January always makes me want to slip from my moderate, happy, healthy lifestyle and spiral into a slippery slope of restriction.
Bringing Christ into Christmas gets increasingly more difficult each year. As our schedules fill up with choir concerts, parties and other worthwhile festivities, our best intentions often get relegated to afterthoughts.
I have varicose veins that scare children, love handles I can’t help but pinch, stretch marks like cat scratches and plenty of wrinkles already, but it’s all OK because my mom taught me something much more valuable than how to accessorize.