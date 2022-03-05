Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Brooklyn Brown

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks at the Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit at the Malouf Foundation in Logan.
Opinion
A step toward meaningful Republican action on climate change
Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, led more than 50 of his Republican colleagues in the newly formed Conservative Climate Caucus.
By Brooklyn Brown and Liam Thrailkill
June 25, 2021 10:29 a.m. MDT
AP19144776818927.jpg
Opinion
Guest opinion: A new alternative to the Green New Deal gives me hope, not fear
The American Climate Contract, put forth by the American Conservation Coalition last month, provides hope. It recognizes and aims to build upon the good in our current systems.
By Brooklyn Brown
May 8, 2020 2 p.m. MDT