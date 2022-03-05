clock
Bruce Westerman
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/bruce-westerman/rss
Where trees and technology collide
Reps. Blake Moore, R-Utah, and Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., make the case for Forest TECH, a modernized way to manage forests.
By
Blake Moore
and
Bruce Westerman
April 15, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Reps. Moore and Westerman: Productivity, not partisanship, protects natural resources
The Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act ignores bipartisan compromise.
By
Blake Moore
and
Bruce Westerman
March 1, 2021 11:30 a.m. MST