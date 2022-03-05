Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Bruna Goncalves

Contributor
Students work on computers Belknap Elementary School in Beaver on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.
Opinion
The unseen effects of COVID-19 on special needs students and their families
By sharing my story, I hope to spread awareness that there are so many individuals with disabilities, their families, and teachers who are suffering silently.
By Bruna Goncalves
July 13, 2020 2 p.m. MDT