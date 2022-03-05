Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Bryant Holloway

Contributor
merlin_694102.jpg
Opinion
This Earth Day, let’s preserve our public lands
Public lands belong to all of us. If we don’t protect them, who will?
By Bryant Holloway
April 23, 2021 1:30 p.m. MDT
AP20351823385563.jpg
Opinion
Compassion is the New Year’s resolution we all need
We lost many things in 2020, but compassion should not be one of them.
By Bryant Holloway
Dec 28, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Debate_Atmosphere_SW_2480.jpg
Opinion
The election is over. It’s time to unite
By Bryant Holloway
Nov 25, 2020 9 a.m. MST
AP20274746500206.jpg
Opinion
This election season, fight for principles, not culture wars
Today, we see echoes of culture wars past.
By Bryant Holloway
Oct 3, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
dnews_ELX_SLC_Mayor___ja_662.jpg
Opinion
It’s time for Utah’s leaders to make their voices heard on vote by mail
By Bryant Holloway
May 26, 2020 8 a.m. MDT