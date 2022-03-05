clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Bryant Holloway
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/bryant-holloway/rss
Opinion
This Earth Day, let’s preserve our public lands
Public lands belong to all of us. If we don’t protect them, who will?
By
Bryant Holloway
April 23, 2021 1:30 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Compassion is the New Year’s resolution we all need
We lost many things in 2020, but compassion should not be one of them.
By
Bryant Holloway
Dec 28, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Opinion
The election is over. It’s time to unite
By
Bryant Holloway
Nov 25, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
This election season, fight for principles, not culture wars
Today, we see echoes of culture wars past.
By
Bryant Holloway
Oct 3, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
It’s time for Utah’s leaders to make their voices heard on vote by mail
By
Bryant Holloway
May 26, 2020 8 a.m. MDT