Bryce Whittaker

The Lifetime Activities Center at the Salt Lake Community College Taylorsville Redwood Campus is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Opinion: How SLCC can help students find their way
SLCC helps students understand that college is possible for them. Besides scholarships, SLCC provides child care vouchers, medical help, mental health counseling and a full-service pantry for students experiencing food insecurity.
By Silvia Castro and Bryce Whittaker
Feb 13, 2022 12:29 a.m. MST