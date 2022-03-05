Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
BYUtv’s ‘Christmas with The Chosen’ is a wonderful gift
Dec 16, 2020 2:38 p.m. MST
The Tabernacle Choir lights up BYUtv
Dec 4, 2020 7:53 a.m. MST
5 “Christmas Under the Stars” performances we absolutely love
Dec 3, 2020 8:12 a.m. MST
‘A Grace Notes Christmas’ makes a joyful noise
Dec 1, 2020 10:40 a.m. MST
‘Christmas Jars’ is a joy to behold
Nov 19, 2020 8:10 p.m. MST
‘Come Follow Up’ takes gospel discussions to a new level
Nov 3, 2020 6:45 a.m. MST
Lauren Daigle headlines ‘Christmas Under the Stars’ on BYUtv
Oct 29, 2020 8:50 a.m. MDT
Get family fuel with BYUtv’s ‘Family Rules ‘season 2
Oct 28, 2020 7:38 a.m. MDT
‘Hello Sunday’ serves up inspiring stories of hope and inspiration
Oct 21, 2020 9:27 a.m. MDT
‘The Chosen,’ a wildly popular series about Jesus Christ, now available on BYUtv
Oct 2, 2020 6:27 p.m. MDT
Communities in need get drastic makeovers thanks to this BYUtv show
Sept 29, 2020 9:27 a.m. MDT
Can BYUtv’s ‘Random Acts’ be the key to making our world better?
Sept 23, 2020 9:26 a.m. MDT
Hear famous singers and musicians on BYUtv’s newest faith-based show
April 10, 2020 2:24 p.m. MDT
New BYUtv show proves art imitates faith
April 10, 2020 11:02 a.m. MDT
Comedian Wayne Brady hosting new comedy show on BYUtv
April 10, 2020 10:58 a.m. MDT
Pet prosthetics creator’s new show on BYUtv premieres
April 10, 2020 9:35 a.m. MDT
BYUtv series highlights hard work of charities with a little bit of comedy
March 18, 2020 9:25 a.m. MDT
5 reality TV shows with ties to Utah
Utahns love to root for people they can call their own. Whether that be on “The Voice,” “The Bachelorette” or “Relative Race,” these people connect Utahns to the show even more.
March 14, 2016 10:50 a.m. MDT