Cara Wade

Family
‘Pokemon Go’ launches Thanksgiving Day event. But will it be safe?
The release of “Pokemon Go” brought with it an increase in accidents and medical costs. HealthSparq compiled data from their clients to show what an injury from Pokemon Go could cost.
By Cara Wade and Herb Scribner
Nov 22, 2016 3:40 p.m. MST
A meeting between police and the community will be held Monday.
Utah
Meeting will bring police, community members together to discuss challenging issues
The quarterly Utah Law Enforcement Multicultural Affairs meeting will take place Monday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. with the purpose of building trusting and understanding relationships between law enforcement and members of the community.
By Cara Wade
Aug 28, 2016 12:50 p.m. MDT
Faith
Weber State football team shaves heads in support of coach’s wife battling cancer
Sara Hill, Weber State football coach Jay Hill’s wife, was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma earlier in August. To show their support, the Weber State football team shaved their heads when Sara shaved her head to prepare for Chemotherapy.
By Cara Wade
Aug 19, 2016 1:20 p.m. MDT
Family
Throwback Thursday: Stop looking for a soul mate
One year ago this week, Scott Braithwaite addressed Education Week attendees on the importance of not searching for a soul mate.
By Cara Wade
Aug 18, 2016 12:41 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Evan McMullin’s Mormon faith addressed in interview with Fox News
Evan McMullin addressed questions about his political views as well as how his Mormon faith affects his views in an interview with Fox News.
By Cara Wade
Aug 16, 2016 12:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Small Utah company wins big award for unique tent design
Cotopaxi, a local Utah company, won the “Gear of the Show” award at the Outdoor Retailers Show in Salt Lake City.
By Cara Wade
Aug 16, 2016 11:50 a.m. MDT
Faith
Throwback Thursday: Mormon DJ ‘taking over the world’
Ryan Raddon, known as DJ Kaskade, talks about his unusual lifestyle in an interview with the Daily Beast.
By Cara Wade
July 28, 2016 4:14 p.m. MDT
Utah native Michelle Money recently opened up her decision as a teenager to give her son up for adoption.
Family
Utah native Michelle Money reveals powerful experience with adoption decision
In a video produced by PMD, Michelle Money shares her experience of giving birth to a son at 15 years old and giving him up for adoption.
By Cara Wade
July 28, 2016 3:10 p.m. MDT
Aerial view of Salt Lake City, Wednesday, March 9, 2016.
Utah
Utah among ‘most successful states'; Provo-Orem among ‘most educated’
Utah was ranked as the ninth most successful state in America and Provo-Orem, Utah, was ranked as the eighth most educated city.
By Cara Wade
July 28, 2016 1:40 p.m. MDT
The Worldwide Indexing Event was more than a success.
Faith
Worldwide Indexing Event exceeds goal, digitizes over 10 million records
More than 116,000 volunteers participated in the Worldwide Indexing event July 15-17 and digitized over 10 million global family records.
By Cara Wade
July 28, 2016 10:24 a.m. MDT
1720665.jpg
Family
What causes brain freeze? Here’s the scoop
Brain freeze, often called ice cream headache, is a common phenomenon. However, what causes brain freeze remains unknown. Doctors think that the brain may dilate arteries to increase warm blood supply to the brain, increasing pressure in the brain.
By Cara Wade
July 27, 2016 1:40 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS.org post opens arms to ‘Pokemon Go’ players
In an lds.org post, the church welcomes “Pokemon Go” players who visit church sites and encourages members to treat the visitors with kindness.
By Cara Wade
July 20, 2016 9 a.m. MDT
A screen shot from video on KTVB.com shows the destroyed storage units.
Faith
Pokemon Go player spots fire that destroyed Deseret Industries donations
Two storage units of donations for Deseret Industries went up in flames in Kuna, Idaho. The fire was discovered and reported by a Pokemon Go player in the area.
By Cara Wade
July 19, 2016 4:30 p.m. MDT
FILE: Utah was ranked the No. 1 state for business by CNBC. The rankings were determined using official state data as well as business and policy experts to assign scores for a variety of 10 categories.
Business
Utah ranked No. 1 state for business
Utah was ranked the No. 1 state for business by CNBC. The rankings were determined using official state data as well as business and policy experts to assign scores for a variety of 10 categories.
By Cara Wade
July 13, 2016 6:39 p.m. MDT
"Saving the world's records" is the purpose of the worldwide indexing event hosted by FamilySearch this weekend.
Faith
FamilySearch International hosts third Worldwide indexing event
FamilySearch International is hoping that 72,000 volunteers will complete at least one indexing batch during a 72-hour period July 15-17.
By Cara Wade
July 12, 2016 3:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
BYU gets nod as website’s ‘Best College’ in Utah in state-by-state rankings
In addition to its annual rankings of best colleges, Time.com’s Money website recently released a list of the highest-ranked schools for each state.
By Cara Wade
July 11, 2016 1:01 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah girl born without arms featured by international publication
The Green family has experienced many joys and trials. In addition to their three biological children, they have adopted seven special-needs children from China.
By Cara Wade
July 8, 2016 12:57 p.m. MDT
Family
Throwback Thursday: Why we are taking the fun out of life
One year ago this week, mother and blogger Brooke Romney shared her thoughts on the culture of fun that children, including her children, learn at a young age.
By Cara Wade
June 23, 2016 6:04 p.m. MDT
web_1707941.jpg
Family
Utah man building Disneyland out of Legos (+video)
Craig Bacigalupo and his family have spent three years creating a mini-scale replica of Disneyland out of Legos. The Lego Disneyland will be on display at the BrickSlopes event June 24-25.
By Cara Wade
June 22, 2016 11:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Throwback Thursday: BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum returned from Mormon mission just one year ago this week
It has been a full year since Mangum returned from his mission and began to play BYU football.
By Cara Wade
June 9, 2016 12:15 p.m. MDT