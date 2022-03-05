Carole Mikita

A month ago, Maddison Jones, a young woman from Orem, was involved in a horrible car accident that left her in a coma. Her family says it’s the response on social media that’s keeping them full of hope.
Darran Zenger and his guide dog, Archer, maneuver the University of Utah campus and the social work program with determination. Zenger wears cochlear implants and is losing his sight. He believes he knows exactly how to help others with disabilities.
As William Shakespeare’s words resound on stage at the Randall Jones Theatre in Cedar City, outside bulldozers are tearing down buildings and making way for the new open-air playhouse, coming soon to the Utah Shakespeare Festival.
In 1941, Central Utah Vocational School opened its doors. Now known as Utah Valley University, it is preparing for its 75th anniversary. Part of the celebration is a work of art produced by Tom Holdman for the school library.
Maggie Anderson said she and others with disabilities have noticed that many parking spaces are often covered with snow and ice, making it difficult and sometimes dangerous to try and get inside a business.
A group committed to educating young parents about what all babies go through during the first few months of life gathered Wednesday to knit baby caps for the CLICK for Babies and the Period of PURPLE Crying Caps program.
Thousands of people, mostly members of the Joseph Smith Sr. family, are preparing to gather for a family reunion Saturday. During the reunion, they will hold a 5k race to honor the work of a doctor who saved Joseph Smith Jr.’s life 200 years ago.
Their families were forced to flee their homeland of Myanmar and arrived in Utah with nothing. Now, some members from Troop 1262 will be part of an all-American summer, including a trip to the White House and the National Scout Jamboree.