Utah
Jon Huntsman says impeachment is divisive, leaves ‘lasting scars’ on nation
Former Utah governor says ‘let all the facts come out’ on whistleblower’s complaint that sparked impeachment inquiry
By Annie Knox and Carole Mikita
Oct 11, 2019 6:01 p.m. MDT
Utah
Courage and faith push woman down road to recovery, family says
Maddison Jones, who was severely injured in an accident and was in a coma for a month, is making remarkable progress. And her family says it is a story of courage and faith.
By Carole Mikita
Feb 18, 2016 12:12 p.m. MST
Utah
BYU archaeologists working to save Jordanian buildings
A team of BYU archaeologists is working at the ancient site of Petra in the country of Jordan.
By Carole Mikita
Feb 1, 2016 1:40 p.m. MST
Utah
Young musicians come together for opportunity of a lifetime
For three decades, very determined young musicians and their leader have participated in a unique opportunity with the Utah Youth Orchestras.
By Carole Mikita
Jan 11, 2016 10:15 p.m. MST
Utah
Social media, prayers keep family of injured Orem woman full of hope
A month ago, Maddison Jones, a young woman from Orem, was involved in a horrible car accident that left her in a coma. Her family says it’s the response on social media that’s keeping them full of hope.
By Carole Mikita
Nov 17, 2015 5:57 p.m. MST
Utah
More sculptures to be added to ‘Light of the World’ garden
A sculpture garden with images of Jesus Christ will expand to include 35 statues over the next year at Thanksgiving Point.
By Carole Mikita
May 18, 2015 10:31 p.m. MDT
Darran Zenger sits with his guide dog, Archer. Zenger is studying to be a social worker. He was born deaf and wears cochlear implants. Retinitis pigmentosa is robbing him of his sight. He feels he knows exactly how to help others with disabilities.
Utah
U. student reaches far beyond his disabilities while training to help others
Darran Zenger and his guide dog, Archer, maneuver the University of Utah campus and the social work program with determination. Zenger wears cochlear implants and is losing his sight. He believes he knows exactly how to help others with disabilities.
By Carole Mikita
Nov 6, 2014 3:45 p.m. MST
Utah
Art exhibition celebrates latest creations from Utah contemporary artists
Walking around looking at museum art might not be the first thing on kids’ list of fun things to do. But what if, instead of “don’t touch,” they got the chance to see it from a hands-on perspective?
By Carole Mikita
Oct 31, 2014 1:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Shakespeare actors take to stage, while construction begins on new arts center
As William Shakespeare’s words resound on stage at the Randall Jones Theatre in Cedar City, outside bulldozers are tearing down buildings and making way for the new open-air playhouse, coming soon to the Utah Shakespeare Festival.
By Carole Mikita
Sept 26, 2014 6:08 p.m. MDT
Utah
Celebration of colors draws tens of thousands, 2 arrests
The Hindu celebration called Holi drew tens of thousands to the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork this weekend. Two people were arrested.
By Carole Mikita
April 1, 2014 9:01 a.m. MDT
Utah
SUU, Utah Shakespeare Festival break ground on new art center
After decades of raising funds, the Tony Award-winning Utah Shakespeare Festival is one step closer to having a new performing and visual arts complex.
By Carole Mikita
March 27, 2014 10:34 p.m. MDT
Family
Herriman man creates miniature city made of Legos in basement, includes LDS temple
“The Lego Movie” is No. 1 at the box office for the second week in a row, but one Utah man doesn’t have to go to a theater to see a Lego city.
By Carole Mikita
Feb 19, 2014 8 a.m. MST
Utah
Glass artists aim to make ‘most inspiring piece of art glass ever created’ for UVU’s 75th anniversary
In 1941, Central Utah Vocational School opened its doors. Now known as Utah Valley University, it is preparing for its 75th anniversary. Part of the celebration is a work of art produced by Tom Holdman for the school library.
By Carole Mikita
Feb 14, 2014 2:46 p.m. MST
Faith
Christian pastors create Bible class for students in Cedar City
Pastors from several Christian denominations in Cedar City have created the first Bible class for students to he held during school hours.
By Carole Mikita
Feb 6, 2014 5:23 p.m. MST
Utah
World Cup skeleton athlete honored as top South Salt Lake firefighter
A former world-class athlete received an award Wednesday in a career she chose after she stopped competing in the skeleton. Lyndsie Hauck was named South Salt Lake’s Firefighter of the Year.
By Carole Mikita
Jan 30, 2014 6:16 p.m. MST
Utah
Father grateful to officer who came to wife’s rescue following crash
A Roy man says he’s grateful to a South Ogden police officer who went out of his way to help his hearing-impaired wife who was in a terrible car accident.
By Carole Mikita and Viviane Vo-Duc
Jan 27, 2014 6:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Handicapped parking spots often piled with snow, Salt Lake woman says
Maggie Anderson said she and others with disabilities have noticed that many parking spaces are often covered with snow and ice, making it difficult and sometimes dangerous to try and get inside a business.
By Carole Mikita
Dec 27, 2013 1:42 p.m. MST
Temple trustee Pushpinder Walia, left, hands a blanket to Emily Petersen, right, with The Road Home, while temple trustee Jagdish Gill, center, looks on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013. Members of the Sikh Temple collected enough money to buy 200 blankets for th
Utah
Utah Sikhs bring warmth to homeless with blanket donation
The Road Home has 200 new blankets for the homeless thanks to an interfaith gesture from members of the Sikh Temple.
By Carole Mikita
Dec 19, 2013 9:21 p.m. MST
Utah
South Jordan family raising money to help quadruplet with health problems
Eight years ago, Pamela and Steve Clark were blessed with quadruplets. Since then, the Clarks have faced many health challenges with one of the four children, Stephen, and they’re preparing for more.
By Carole Mikita
Oct 29, 2013 4:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Group knits purple caps to help new parents understand normal crying in infants
A group committed to educating young parents about what all babies go through during the first few months of life gathered Wednesday to knit baby caps for the CLICK for Babies and the Period of PURPLE Crying Caps program.
By Carole Mikita
Oct 24, 2013 3:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Kaysville neighbors get into Christmas spirit early to help friend with cancer
For one Kaysville neighborhood, Christmas is coming early this year. It’s all in an effort to give one man his dying wish: to spend one final Christmas season with his family.
By Carole Mikita
Oct 22, 2013 2:30 p.m. MDT
Ruth White and her son 10-year-old son, Nathaniel, plan to participate in the Joseph's Miracle Run Sat. Aug. 3, 2013. On Tuesday, July 30, Ruth White said she wanted to be able to run in the race as a way to give back to Dr. Nathan Smith, whose works live
Faith
Descendants of Joseph Smith Sr. to hold ‘miracle run’
Thousands of people, mostly members of the Joseph Smith Sr. family, are preparing to gather for a family reunion Saturday. During the reunion, they will hold a 5k race to honor the work of a doctor who saved Joseph Smith Jr.’s life 200 years ago.
By Carole Mikita
July 31, 2013 6:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
U. student relieved to be back in Utah following bus crash in Ecuador
University of Utah student Laramie Riggs said at times she’s in a lot of pain, but she is doing well and is glad to be back in Utah.
By Carole Mikita
July 18, 2013 11:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Friends, family prepare for return of U. student injured in bus crash in Ecuador
Family members and friends gathered Tuesday to create messages of encouragement to greet a University of Utah student critically injured in a bus crash in Ecuador.
By Carole Mikita
July 9, 2013 4:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Refugee Scouts living in Utah invited to national jamboree
Their families were forced to flee their homeland of Myanmar and arrived in Utah with nothing. Now, some members from Troop 1262 will be part of an all-American summer, including a trip to the White House and the National Scout Jamboree.
By Carole Mikita
June 25, 2013 3:37 p.m. MDT
Utah
Coalville residents to dress ‘Leaf Dancer’ throughout summer
The statue was commissioned two years ago when Coalville and the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board decided to beautify Main Street. Controversial is how many described the sculpture.
By Carole Mikita
June 4, 2013 10:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah Symphony and Utah Opera bring music to Alzheimer’s patients
Utah Symphony and Utah Opera musicians are taking their performances on the road this month to help raise awareness of Alzheimer’s.
By Carole Mikita
May 16, 2013 3:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Medical students improve teen interviewing skills with help from young actors
Communicating with teenagers can be a challenge for anyone. It can be especially difficult if the teenager is at a doctor’s office and doesn’t want to talk.
By Carole Mikita and Viviane Vo-Duc
May 8, 2013 10:19 p.m. MDT
Utah
Family, friends search for miracle match for man with bone marrow cancer
Farley Eskelson is in an uncomfortable position. He is asking for help from strangers who could save his life.
By Carole Mikita and Viviane Vo-Duc
April 6, 2013 9 a.m. MDT
Utah
Art program gives patients opportunity to focus on something other than cancer
Dealing with a cancer diagnosis and the treatments that come with fighting it can take a heavy physical and emotional toll.
By Carole Mikita
Feb 25, 2013 4:22 p.m. MST
