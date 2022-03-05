Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Cathy Free

Utah
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: End of the World? Not so fast
If “Prepare for the end of the world” is written down in your day planner for Dec. 21, here’s a bit of advice from Peggy Cain: Don’t mention it to the Mayans. They think we’ve gone nuts.
By Cathy Free
Dec 12, 2012 12:14 p.m. MST
Utah
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Ugly Christmas sweaters are a good excuse for a party
If there is anything tackier than a Christmas sweater festooned with everything from light-up snowmen to “seven swans a-swimming,” then Miaken Christensen is determined to find it.
By Cathy Free
Dec 5, 2012 12:15 p.m. MST
Diane Pearson, lunch supervisor for Club Vision, serves lasagna and garlic bread to blind clients three days a week.
Utah
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Mystery, romance, killer lasagna served up for the blind at Club Vision
From “National Velvet” to the “National Enquirer,” there is something for everyone at Club Vision, a social group for the visually impaired that is one of the oldest organizations in Utah.
By Cathy Free
Nov 28, 2012 12:55 p.m. MST
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Is there room around the table for one more? Herriman family says, ‘Yes’
A Herriman family has opened their hearts — and home — to seven special-needs children from China. Now friends are chipping in to build them the home of their dreams.
By Cathy Free
Nov 21, 2012 12:10 p.m. MST
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Caring for parents was the call of a lifetime for a dedicated son
No wonder David Campbell was exhausted when he climbed into bed. One night, he was running a bath for his two giggling toddlers and the next he was kneeling over the bathtub with a sponge to clean his elderly father.
By Cathy Free
Nov 14, 2012 12:06 p.m. MST
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: She’s in the Navy: memories still fresh for World War II veteran after 70 years
No doubt there were a few raised eyebrows in 1942 when newly enlisted Navy sailors showed up for machine gun training and discovered that their instructor, Ruth Klein, wore high heels with her dress blues.
By Cathy Free
Nov 7, 2012 12:06 p.m. MST
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Special bond with birds helps teen to soar
An extraordinary bond with birds helps Drue Sheffield, a teenager with special needs, soar in life.
By Cathy Free
Oct 31, 2012 12 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Cathy Free: Halloween is a year-round obsession at Haunted Wolf Hollow
Ever since age 6, when he plunged his hands into a bowlful of cold spaghetti “brains” at a neighborhood spook alley, the “Wolfman of Springville” has had a thing for Halloween.
By Cathy Free
Oct 24, 2012 2:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Opposites attract: She’s voting for Romney, he’s voting for Obama
She’s a Republican and he’s a Democrat. Although they could find plenty to argue about, Curtis and Jill Haring say their marriage comes first.
By Cathy Free
Oct 11, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Memories of a young friend lost to violence inspire sisters to aim high in life
More than four years have passed since her good friend was found murdered — an only daughter gone at age 7, a lifetime too soon.
By Cathy Free
Oct 3, 2012 9:15 p.m. MDT
Family
Two refugee sisters reflect on their new life in America and a friend lost to violence who is now their daily inspiration.
By Cathy Free
Oct 3, 2012 12:12 p.m. MDT
Julie Hardle, shown here with her husband, Jim, and her beagles, Cooey and Tariq, spent years suffering from mental illness but now helps others who are on their own journeys to wellness.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: A message of hope for those with mental illness
Once suicidal and suffering from bipolar disorder, Julie Hardle offers a message of hope to those facing mental illness.
By Cathy Free
Sept 26, 2012 12:04 p.m. MDT
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: It’s a sign of the times: spinning Sputnik and double-dip ice cream cone are important to history
Of all the things Laurie Bray once thought important to save for future generations, a giant ice cream cone and a spinning Sputnik never came to mind. Then she moved her business to Sugar House and her ideas about historical landmarks changed.
By Cathy Free
Sept 19, 2012 12:03 p.m. MDT
Jon Taylor, left, Marcia Moon, Joan Varner and Marilyn Wright are longtime members of the Literary Adventurers.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Love of a good book leads to 50-year friendships, fun times
Back when their neighborhood was known as “Diaper Flats,” Joan Varner and her friends looked forward to the second Tuesday of each month the way an overworked air traffic controller counts down the days to a Hawaiian vacation.
By Cathy Free
Sept 12, 2012 9:24 p.m. MDT
Willard Nelson, who recently turned 95 despite eating at McDonald's every day, now holds court at his round table every Friday.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Bad jokes and good times for the ‘Knight of the Golden Arches’
The laughs and good times continue at Willard Nelson’s round table, even though the “Knight of the Golden Arches” just turned 95 and his regular audience is now down to three.
By Cathy Free
Sept 5, 2012 12:16 p.m. MDT
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Throwing punches helps kids shine in and out of the boxing ring
Two South Salt Lake police officers devote their off hours to teaching children how to shine in a boxing ring and in life.
By Cathy Free
Aug 29, 2012 1 p.m. MDT
Carla Kelly, shown outside the mining museum in Helper, has written a novel about one of the country's worst underground disasters.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Shining a light on one of Utah’s darkest days
A Carbon County woman writes a novel about one of the country’s largest mining disasters, feeling an obligation to ensure that the legacy of 200 miners is never forgotten.
By Cathy Free
Aug 22, 2012 12:06 p.m. MDT
Carol and Eric Hochstadt enjoy some down time with Rascal and Chewey after a portrait session at the Humane Society of Utah.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: A photo session with whimpering, drooling and a happy future for homeless canines
A Salt Lake City couple devotes a few hours every week to taking attractive portraits of dogs at the Humane Society animal shelter, hoping to increase their odds of adoption.
By Cathy Free
Aug 15, 2012 1 p.m. MDT
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Taking life one stitch at a time at age 99
The trip down the stairs takes a little longer now, with the aches a daily reminder that she is, after all, 99. But put MaRee Nelson in front of her favorite sewing machine, and the magic begins.
By Cathy Free
Aug 8, 2012 12:21 p.m. MDT
Bob Tanner, involved in scouting since age 9, has saved ashes from more than 300 campfires where a feeling of good will presides.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Campfire ashes stir warm memories for lifetime scout
For more than three decades, Bob Tanner has collected ashes from every campfire where those gathered around were caught up in a strong bond of friendship and positive energy.
By Cathy Free
Aug 1, 2012 1 p.m. MDT
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Love of broccoli leads to London Olympic Games
Elayna Saley’s creativity in the kitchen won her the grand prize in McDonalds’ Happy Meal Chefs Contest: a one-week trip for her and her parents to the Summer Olympic Games in London.
By Cathy Free
July 25, 2012 6:23 p.m. MDT
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: From saints to sinners, all are welcome in annual bike race
Some of the participants are saints, and more than a few are self-confessed sinners. But as long as they’re willing to stay awake for 28 hours until they roll across the finish line in Las Vegas, that’s all that matters to Steven and Jill Tew.
By Cathy Free
July 18, 2012 2:43 p.m. MDT
Ryley Eaton, left, and her friend, Jen Holt, became surrogate mothers to "pass along the joy of becoming a family," says Eaton.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Two women, nine months and the gift of family
Two Utah women become surrogate mothers to give infertile couples the experience of having a family.
By Cathy Free
July 11, 2012 12:16 p.m. MDT
Mont Garrett, center, prepares to release balloons of hope at the fundraiser organized by his children to help him fight cancer.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Bad news for bighearted chaplain inspires hundreds to help
When Mont Garrett received some bad news, it seemed fitting that hundreds of people – including dozens of strangers – would rally to help the bighearted volunteer chaplain for the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
By Cathy Free
July 4, 2012 6:30 p.m. MDT
A parade wouldn't be complete in Huntsville without Dennis Probasco (shown here in last year's Fourth of July parade) and the rest of the Probasco clan on antique tractors.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Bringing up the tail end in Huntsville for decades
Dennis Probasco knows exactly who to blame for the fact that he always winds up at the tail end of a parade he’s never witnessed in 64 Fourth of Julys.
By Cathy Free
June 27, 2012 12:08 p.m. MDT
Rachel Brown shows off a couple of the Gifford House's personal-size pies, made fresh daily for tourists visiting Capitol Reef National Park.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: No matter how you slice it, pie is popular in national park
When you work in the only place to offer noontime grub inside a national park and the only things on the menu are soda pop, scones and pie, you’re bound to have more than a few ecstatic kids drop by.
By Cathy Free
June 20, 2012 1 p.m. MDT
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Frankly my dear, Scarlett and Rhett have nothing on this pair
Getting dressed for a Saturday night on the town takes on new meaning for Tom and Kimberli Grant of South Jordan, who were born about two centuries late.
By Cathy Free
June 13, 2012 2:05 p.m. MDT
Jim Keeler, left, and his "partner in crime," Dennis Millard, are planning the ultimate road trip: 11 national parks in 24 hours.
Utah
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Eleven national parks in 24 hours (unless a UFO speeds things along)
Jim Keeler and Dennis Millard plan to visit 11 national parks in 24 hours, stopping only for gas station breaks, quick photo opps and UFO sightings.
By Cathy Free
June 5, 2012 2:27 p.m. MDT
Believing that the best things in life are free, Sarah Bateman has held an annual "free" yard sale in Orem for eight years.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Zero, nada, zilch on every price tag at Orem mom’s annual ‘free’ sale
Anyone who has risen before dawn on a Saturday morning to organize a yard sale, then spent hours bartering over the price of a pea-green macramé planter, could learn a thing or two from Sarah Bateman. Don’t waste your time, she says. Give it
By Cathy Free
May 30, 2012 7:56 p.m. MDT
Hiram Bertoch devotes more than 20 hours a week to caring for the Pleasant Green Cemetery, a pioneer resting place hidden in the hills above Magna.
Family
Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Hidden but not forgotten, the Pleasant Green Cemetery has lived since 1883
There’s nothing like standing on the spot where you’ll one day be buried to acquire a new appreciation for life. Hiram Bertoch knows the feeling. Every day he passes by the grassy tract where he’ll someday end up in Magna.
By Cathy Free
May 23, 2012 1:02 p.m. MDT
