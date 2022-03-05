Cathy Free

No wonder David Campbell was exhausted when he climbed into bed. One night, he was running a bath for his two giggling toddlers and the next he was kneeling over the bathtub with a sponge to clean his elderly father.
No doubt there were a few raised eyebrows in 1942 when newly enlisted Navy sailors showed up for machine gun training and discovered that their instructor, Ruth Klein, wore high heels with her dress blues.
Of all the things Laurie Bray once thought important to save for future generations, a giant ice cream cone and a spinning Sputnik never came to mind. Then she moved her business to Sugar House and her ideas about historical landmarks changed.
Back when their neighborhood was known as “Diaper Flats,” Joan Varner and her friends looked forward to the second Tuesday of each month the way an overworked air traffic controller counts down the days to a Hawaiian vacation.
Some of the participants are saints, and more than a few are self-confessed sinners. But as long as they’re willing to stay awake for 28 hours until they roll across the finish line in Las Vegas, that’s all that matters to Steven and Jill Tew.
When Mont Garrett received some bad news, it seemed fitting that hundreds of people – including dozens of strangers – would rally to help the bighearted volunteer chaplain for the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has risen before dawn on a Saturday morning to organize a yard sale, then spent hours bartering over the price of a pea-green macramé planter, could learn a thing or two from Sarah Bateman. Don’t waste your time, she says. Give it
There’s nothing like standing on the spot where you’ll one day be buried to acquire a new appreciation for life. Hiram Bertoch knows the feeling. Every day he passes by the grassy tract where he’ll someday end up in Magna.