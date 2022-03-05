Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Education
Computer science classes in Utah K-12 schools
Utah is one of 17 states that give science or math credit toward high school graduation for computer science classes. In Utah, computer science counts as a third math credit.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 28, 2014 9:25 a.m. MST
Alex Tu, left, an Advanced Placement Student, works on a computer during a computer science class at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2013. Computer science job growth will explode in the next decade, but few U.S. students
Education
Computer science classes in high school: why too few kids take them
Computer science job growth will explode in the next decade, but few U.S. students are studying computer science in high school. In most states, college-bound students have little incentive to take the class because of the way it is credited.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 28, 2014 9:10 a.m. MST
When Comcast and Kahn Academy announced a multimillion-dollar education partnership last December, the companies said it would help low-income families cross the digital divide and gain educational opportunities. Critics suspect other motives.
Education
Comcast and Kahn Academy’s partnership for education: will it really help needy kids?
When Comcast and Kahn Academy announced a multimillion-dollar education partnership last December, the companies said it would help low-income families cross the digital divide and gain educational opportunities. Critics suspect other motives.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 17, 2014 4 a.m. MST
In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H. More than a quarter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity's membership has been accused by the school's judicial council of hazing after a
Education
Hazing: Nasty campus initiations continue
Hazing rituals continue on U.S. campuses despite efforts to stem them.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 16, 2014 4 a.m. MST
Education predictions for the new year continue to roll in, and one of the most intriguing comes from IBM. The company predicts that "cloud-based cognitive technology [will] personalize education for students within five years," as reported by semanticweb
U.S. & World
More education trends for 2014
Education predictions for the new year continue to roll in.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 15, 2014 11:30 a.m. MST
Education
Bob Kerrey talks about reforming higher education
Bob Kerrey, the former Nebraska governor and U.S. senator, has bold ideas about higher education innovation, honed during a 10-year stint as president of the New School, a private university in New York.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 8, 2014 5:15 p.m. MST
Alaska, Nebraska, Texas and Virginia did not adopt Common Core State Standards. Minnesota adopted the English standards, but not the math standards.
Education
Opting out of the Common Core
Alaska, Nebraska, Texas and Virginia did not adopt Common Core State Standards. Minnesota adopted the English standards, but not the math standards.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 4, 2014 12 a.m. MST
Children in a classroom.
Education
Common Core reading lists showcase some controversial picks
The optional reading lists that accompany Common Core English standards contain some racy books.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 3, 2014 12 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
The conservative battle over Common Core Standards
Common Core State Standards for K-12 education were adopted by 45 U.S. states, but controversy continues to rage. The sharpest battle line divides the tea party and business wings of the Republican Party.
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 2, 2014 4 a.m. MST
In this photo taken on Dec. 2, 2013, Latoya Alexander teaches her third graders about the nation and culture of China at Pershing Hill Elementary School in Fort Meade, Md.
U.S. & World
Common Core standards: Exactly what are they?
Arguments over Common Core fill the hallways of schools and legislative chambers across the nation. What kinds of skills are students required to master as part of the Common Core?
By Celia R. Baker
Jan 2, 2014 4 a.m. MST
In 2013, the Deseret News looked at education issues at the policy level and through the eyes of those most affected by it: learners, teachers, all of us.
Education
Making policy personal: why education is critically important to individuals and society
In 2013, the Deseret News looked at education issues at the policy level and through the eyes of those most affected by it: learners, teachers, all of us.
By Celia R. Baker
Dec 28, 2013 10:15 p.m. MST
Media pundits look back on 2013's most notable trends and happenings in the world of education.
Education
Top education stories for 2013
Media pundits look back on 2013’s most notable trends and happenings in the world of education.
By Celia R. Baker
Dec 16, 2013 7:30 p.m. MST
Symbols of the Christmas season even secularized ones can cause controversy in public schools.
Family
Expelling Santa from school? Holiday observance in a politically correct age
As the U.S. population becomes increasingly diverse, the Christmas season becomes more challenging for school administrators. Santa Claus is not immune to the controversy.
By Celia R. Baker
Dec 6, 2013 4 a.m. MST
Results of a key international assessment of 15-year-old students around the world show no improvement for the U.S.
Education
U.S. scores stagnant on global test; other nations surge ahead
Results of a key international assessment of 15-year-old students around the world show no improvement for the U.S.
By Celia R. Baker
Dec 4, 2013 9:16 a.m. MST
A new Gallup Student Poll shows that most students start elementary school with enthusiasm, but become less and less engaged throughout junior high and high school.
Education
Ways to reverse school boredom
A new Gallup Student Poll shows that most students start elementary school with enthusiasm, but become less and less engaged throughout junior high and high school. Why?
By Celia R. Baker
Dec 2, 2013 7:10 p.m. MST
Education
Code secrets: The real reasons why girls need to become computer geeks
Computer science jobs are plentiful and well paid and can offer career flexibility and chances to work from home. So why do so few women choose to study computer science?
By Celia R. Baker
Nov 26, 2013 8:40 a.m. MST
The most recent carbon monoxide leak at a U.S. school sickened 44 Utah students and teachers. Connecticut and Maryland are the only states that require carbon monoxide detectors in schools.
Utah
Carbon monoxide detectors in schools: Only 2 states require them
The most recent carbon monoxide leak at a U.S. school sickened 44 Utah students and teachers. Connecticut and Maryland are the only states that require carbon monoxide detectors in schools.
By Celia R. Baker
Nov 21, 2013 10:50 a.m. MST
In the Information Age, some educators rank the ability to use and program computers alongside reading, "™riting and "™rithmetic as basic life skills children should learn.
Utah
Computer literacy: education’s fourth ‘R’
In the Information Age, some educators rank the ability to use and program computers alongside reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic as basic life skills children should learn.
By Celia R. Baker
Nov 14, 2013 4:10 p.m. MST
UVU President Matthew S. Holland reads to a group of kids at the South Franklin Community Center. Utah Valley University students, faculty and staff join United Way of Utah County Monday, Dec., 3, 2012, in a multiyear University Project for Civic Engageme
Education
Literacy: Improve it or pay the price
New test results show reading proficiency of U.S. children remains frustratingly low, limiting futures for children and raising costs for society. The launch of innovative programs may help.
By Celia R. Baker
Nov 12, 2013 3:30 p.m. MST
Sally Jo Gilbert de Vargas, right, sixth-grade house administrator at Whitman Middle School in Seattle, tutors summer school students including Brook Engida, 13, left, in math, Thursday, June 28, 2012. U.S. students improved slightly in reading and mathem
Education
U.S. students make small gains in reading and mathematics
U.S. students improved slightly in reading and mathematics proficiency, according to The Nation’s Report Card, an assessment of students in all states that happens every two years. Is improvement happening fast enough?
By Celia R. Baker
Nov 7, 2013 8:35 a.m. MST
Students at Minerva Schools will live and study in a different international city during each year of a bachelors degree program.
Education
Better than Harvard? Minerva Project aims to transform elite education
The Minerva Project is an ambitious attempt to create an elite university for the 21st century while remaking the higher education model.
By Celia R. Baker
Nov 7, 2013 4 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
How taking a ‘gap year’ between high school and college can improve your life
A well-designed “gap year” between high school and college can help students make the most of college once they get there.
By Celia R. Baker
Nov 4, 2013 10:50 a.m. MST
District of Columbia's controversial teacher evaluation program is getting many low-rated teachers out of the system and improving performance of those who stay. High-rated teachers' performance is improving, too.
Utah
Controversial teacher evaluation system is working in D.C., study says
District of Columbia’s controversial teacher evaluation program is getting many low-rated teachers out of the system and improving performance of those who stay. High-rated teachers’ performance is improving, too.
By Celia R. Baker
Oct 18, 2013 4:15 p.m. MDT
In this July 29, 2009, photo, math teacher Peter Moore, third from right, teaches fifth grade pupils, from left counter clockwise, Exequiel Mendoza, Maira Gonzalez, Enrique Romero, Moore, Carmen Rosales and Alieu Crayton, in a stimulus-funded summer learn
Utah
Cultivating school success
During Jerry Weast’s 12-year tenure as superintendent of Maryland’s Montgomery County Public Schools, overall achievement climbed and learning gaps narrowed. Meanwhile, the population of non-English speakers doubled and student poverty increased.
By Celia R. Baker
Oct 17, 2013 5:45 p.m. MDT
Education
College credit doesn’t depend on seat time anymore
At two universities in the U.S., students earn degrees by proving mastery of skills and concepts instead of earning credit hours. The schools have federal government accreditation and federal approval. Others schools will follow.
By Celia R. Baker
Oct 14, 2013 11:50 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
When Johnny can’t read — Modern technology and new approaches help kids with dyslexia
Up to 20 percent of U.S. children struggle learning to read. There are exciting new ways to help kids with dyslexia, and some tried-and-true ones.
By Celia R. Baker
Oct 13, 2013 11:55 a.m. MDT
Students make their way to the Tabernacle for the LDS Business College's 126th commencement ceremony on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 12, 2013.
Education
Public education’s job: creating self-sufficient people
Fostering self-sufficiency is a worthy goal for public education, but the effects of poverty make that difficult. Renewed emphasis on discouraging out-of-wedlock births to young mothers might help.
By Celia R. Baker
Oct 11, 2013 3:40 p.m. MDT
Southern Virginia University is the latest among a spate of small private colleges to slash their sticker prices in an effort to be more transparent about costs and to attract new students.
Education
Slashing college tuition looks good but might not help
A growing number of small private colleges are slashing tuition, but potential students might not be helped as much as they think.
By Celia R. Baker
Oct 9, 2013 6:20 p.m. MDT
Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell talks with kindergarten students at Lowrance Elementary in Memphis, Tenn. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, after reading "Otis," a children's book by Loren Long, as part of Jumpstart's Read for the Record education campaign.
U.S. & World
How the federal shutdown is affecting education
The federal government shutdown hasn’t caused major problems for K-12 schools and higher education yet. If it continues, however, funding streams could dry up.
By Celia R. Baker
Oct 4, 2013 10:30 a.m. MDT
Teachers protest proposed state budget cuts for education in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Many of the 48,000 teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District spent the first hour of their school day on the sidewalks outside their campuses.
Family
K-12 education budgets are shrinking; so is teacher satisfaction
Since the 2008 recession, most states have reduced funding for K-12 education, some drastically. Also, since 2008, teacher satisfaction has declined precipitously.
By Celia R. Baker
Sept 30, 2013 1 p.m. MDT
