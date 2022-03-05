Celia R. Baker

Computer science job growth will explode in the next decade, but few U.S. students are studying computer science in high school. In most states, college-bound students have little incentive to take the class because of the way it is credited.
When Comcast and Kahn Academy announced a multimillion-dollar education partnership last December, the companies said it would help low-income families cross the digital divide and gain educational opportunities. Critics suspect other motives.
Bob Kerrey, the former Nebraska governor and U.S. senator, has bold ideas about higher education innovation, honed during a 10-year stint as president of the New School, a private university in New York.
Common Core State Standards for K-12 education were adopted by 45 U.S. states, but controversy continues to rage. The sharpest battle line divides the tea party and business wings of the Republican Party.
U.S. students improved slightly in reading and mathematics proficiency, according to The Nation’s Report Card, an assessment of students in all states that happens every two years. Is improvement happening fast enough?
District of Columbia’s controversial teacher evaluation program is getting many low-rated teachers out of the system and improving performance of those who stay. High-rated teachers’ performance is improving, too.
During Jerry Weast’s 12-year tenure as superintendent of Maryland’s Montgomery County Public Schools, overall achievement climbed and learning gaps narrowed. Meanwhile, the population of non-English speakers doubled and student poverty increased.
At two universities in the U.S., students earn degrees by proving mastery of skills and concepts instead of earning credit hours. The schools have federal government accreditation and federal approval. Others schools will follow.