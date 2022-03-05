Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Chandra Johnson

web_1824090.jpg
InDepth
How English students are discovering classics through comics
Over the past decade or so, comic books have once again become a huge part of American pop culture. Now, they’re coming into classrooms and therapists’ offices.
By Chandra Johnson
April 9, 2017 4:20 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Parents beware: These fake YouTube cartoons may scare your kids
Given one mom’s recent experience, parents may need to be watchful of content that, at first glance, they might think is safe: fake, inappropriate knockoffs of popular cartoon characters.
By Chandra Johnson
March 29, 2017 2:46 p.m. MDT
web_1813228.jpg
InDepth
How algorithms affect our way of life
Chances are you’ve heard of algorithms over the years, but experts say everyone needs to become aware of what they are —and how they stand to change life on earth in the future.
By Chandra Johnson
March 10, 2017 7:45 a.m. MST
web_1809766.jpg
InDepth
How TV reveals today’s challenges and realities of open adoption
Advocates and experts are dealing with the complications that arise between doing what’s right for adopted children with navigating the complexities of keeping biological parents in the picture.
By Chandra Johnson
March 2, 2017 6 a.m. MST
web_1807791.jpg
InDepth
Scientists aren’t evil in movies anymore make sci-fi more believable
Two breakthrough films nominated for Oscars this year — “Arrival” and “Hidden Figures” — address a lesser-known representation issue dogging Hollywood: The stereotypes of scientists in film.
By Chandra Johnson
Feb 24, 2017 12:15 p.m. MST
web_1803145.jpg
InDepth
Would cutting federal arts funding hurt American culture — or make it even stronger?
Depending on whom you ask, Trump’s proposed budget cuts could spell a slow-motion disaster for the arts or it could, as one Washington Post commentator put it, “make art great again.”
By Chandra Johnson
Feb 13, 2017 8 a.m. MST
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., holds an installment of his award-winning graphic novel "March" on Jan. 15, 2015. The New York Times recently announced a move to eliminate its Graphic Bestseller list, a decision vexing many authors like Lewis who believe in the i
Family
Why graphic novels may be the future for growth in book sales
If Americans really are looking to find their bearings in America’s new reality through fiction, graphic novels are one of the richest veins to mine — both artistically and financially.
By Chandra Johnson
Feb 8, 2017 10 a.m. MST
web_1801576.jpg
InDepth
What parents need to know about virtual reality
For parents looking to catch up on what VR is and what it may mean for their families, the Deseret News spoke to experts to answer some questions surrounding this developing technology that is impressing those who try it.
By Chandra Johnson
Feb 8, 2017 8:30 a.m. MST
web_1798774.jpg
InDepth
Advocates hope ‘Silence’ will raise awareness of religious persecution
It’s at times difficult to watch director Martin Scorsese’s “Silence,” yet activists about religious persecution hope Americans will watch — and realize that millions of Christians and religious minorities are still oppressed globally today.
By Chandra Johnson
Jan 31, 2017 9 a.m. MST
InDepth
Our favorite Netflix shows might be isolating us
Social media is often blamed for insulating society into idea “echo chambers.” But there’s an elephant in the echo chamber: Netflix.
By Chandra Johnson
Jan 24, 2017 9:30 a.m. MST
InDepth
5 things I learned at the ‘Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation’ exhibit
The Minneapolis Institute of Art was host to a large exhibit of Reformation-era art this past winter, celebrating the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s “Ninety-Five Theses.”
By Chandra Johnson
Jan 20, 2017 10:30 a.m. MST
web_1783350.jpg
InDepth
Why people believe fake news, explained
Why do so many Americans have trouble telling truth from fiction online? As humans, we’re wired to believe the worst.
By Chandra Johnson
Dec 21, 2016 7 a.m. MST
For humans, gift-giving is a deeply personal, psychological experience in which people try to find the exact right object to communicate the exact right feeling.
InDepth
2 experts explain how to give better gifts this holiday season
For humans, gift-giving is a deeply personal, psychological experience where people try to find the exact object to communicate the exact right feeling. To get it wrong or to have a gift rejected is understandably hurtful.
By Chandra Johnson
Dec 20, 2016 9:47 p.m. MST
Family
Is ‘Star Wars’ still safe family viewing?
Amid critical warnings that the latest Star Wars installment, “Rogue One,” is not for kids, some parents are rethinking age guidelines for introducing their children to a galaxy far, far away.
By Chandra Johnson
Dec 15, 2016 5 p.m. MST
pvWEL.png
InDepth
How social media stands to heal political divides — if only we’d let it
America is divided in the wake of the election, but experts have tips for how to reach across the aisle to better understand each other.
By Chandra Johnson
Dec 8, 2016 8 a.m. MST
InDepth
What is nonprofit journalism, and is it the answer to media’s woes?
To some, a nonprofit business model for news outlets is a hopeful answer for an industry that’s been largely upended by the internet. But it’s a much more complicated solution than they may know.
By Chandra Johnson
Dec 7, 2016 6 a.m. MST
Divided Americans need to burst the “filter bubble” — that is, the personalization of search results and media that can result in internet users having their worldview reinforced rather than challenged.
InDepth
4 ways to burst the ‘filter bubble’ isolating you from different viewpoints
Divided Americans need to burst the “filter bubble” — that is, the personalization of search results and media that can result in internet users having their worldview reinforced rather than challenged.
By Chandra Johnson
Nov 30, 2016 7 a.m. MST
Already one of the largest information hubs in the world — an estimated 44 percent of Americans get their news on the site — Facebook now stands to become the most influential. If only so much of its information wasn't fake.
InDepth
Did Facebook and the crisis in journalism influence the election?
Already one of the largest information hubs in the world — an estimated 44 percent of Americans get their news on the site — Facebook now stands to become the most influential. If only so much of its information wasn’t fake.
By Chandra Johnson
Nov 26, 2016 8:30 p.m. MST
web_1772803.jpg
InDepth
How digital media has changed creativity
Research shows creativity may be declining in American children, partially because they spend more time in front of screens. But experts say if used correctly, digital media can help kids develop their creativity.
By Chandra Johnson
Nov 23, 2016 5:45 a.m. MST
web_1770141.jpg
InDepth
How the news media could regain the public’s trust
After a historically contentious campaign that left it reeling, how can the news media stay relevant to the political process and win back public trust?
By Chandra Johnson
Nov 17, 2016 11 a.m. MST
The American Academy of Pediatrics released its updated recommendations on how much screen time children should get, while cautioning continued risks.
InDepth
How young is too young for screen time?
The American Academy of Pediatrics released its updated recommendations on how much screen time children should get, while cautioning continued risks.
By Chandra Johnson
Nov 3, 2016 7:15 a.m. MDT
At a time when social media is often defined by negativity, trolling and bullying that can end in tragedy, more people are taking it upon themselves to foster compassion and positivity online.
InDepth
Meet the people trying to make the internet a more positive place, one comment at a time
At a time when social media is often defined by negativity, trolling and bullying that can end in tragedy, more people are taking it upon themselves to foster compassion and positivity online.
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 28, 2016 7:30 a.m. MDT
web_1758759.jpg
InDepth
Storytime’s hidden power: How reading transforms more than language skills
Science tells us that reading to children from birth gives them the building blocks for healthy brain development and language skills, but the hidden power of storytime is what it can do to strengthen family relationships.
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 24, 2016 9 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Is Trump’s conspiracy narrative on the media dangerous?
Political candidates touting media bias in a struggling campaign is nothing new. But Trump’s refrain of media “rigging” the election has taken on new menace and a growing number of Americans believe it.
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 21, 2016 9 a.m. MDT
For both parents and teachers trying to lift the dismal U.S. literacy rates, the “new literacy” is a delicate problem, requiring parents and schools to strike a balance between time spent on a screen and time spent with printed materials.
InDepth
How the digital age changes literacy education
For both parents and teachers trying to lift the U.S.’s dismal literacy rates, the “new literacy” is a delicate problem, requiring parents and schools to strike a perfect balance between time spent on a screen and time spent with printed
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 19, 2016 11:30 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Explaining sexual assault to your kids
With sexual assault accusations against Donald Trump filling the news, parents might find themselves having conversations about assault sooner than they anticipated.
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 17, 2016 2:30 p.m. MDT
web_1752623.jpg
InDepth
Why some men are opting out of life and escaping into digital media
A growing number of young people, especially men, are becoming more invested in recreational pursuits to “escape” their traditional social behaviors, like being fathers or career-driven providers. Why?
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 13, 2016 9:30 a.m. MDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Ocala, Fla., on Oct. 12, 2016.
InDepth
Will the lewd language of the election change the media’s attitude on profanity?
Amid revelations of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s course language in a 2005 audio clip, many news outlets published the lewd content uncensored. Was that necessary?
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 12, 2016 9:25 p.m. MDT
Book shoppers browse at Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe, a bookstore and eatery in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. D.C, on Feb. 20, 2016.
InDepth
What do Americans lose if bookstores disappear? More than you think
In an age when any title can be downloaded in seconds, defining why bookstores and books still matter is difficult, but experts say that if bookstores became less common, so would ready access to a direct, palpable connection to human history.
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 11, 2016 8 a.m. MDT
A Los Angeles police officer wears a body camera during a demonstration on Jan. 15, 2014.
InDepth
Do police body cameras matter?
Police body cameras were supposed to lead to transparency and accountability amid a spate of shooting deaths by police officers. Getting the cameras to be effective has been another matter.
By Chandra Johnson
Oct 9, 2016 9 p.m. MDT
Load More