Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
88..0.jpg

Charles Krauthammer

700589434.jpg
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The central axiom of partisan politics
To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.
By Charles Krauthammer
July 8, 2018 11:05 a.m. MDT
This March 30, 2017, file photo shows the Capitol Dome at dawn in Washington.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The central axiom of partisan politics
To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.
By Charles Krauthammer
July 8, 2018 11:05 a.m. MDT
An image of Halley's Comet, taken on May 29, 1910.
Opinion
Halley’s comet is the greatest reminder of the constancy of nature
Halley’s is a monument to science, a spokesman for its new celestial harmonies — and an intimation of mortality.
By Charles Krauthammer
June 26, 2018 4:35 p.m. MDT
Charles Krauthammer in 1987.
Opinion
A note to readers
My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.
By Charles Krauthammer
June 8, 2018 4:36 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Las Vegas.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Sessions lessons
Transparency, thy name is Trump, Donald Trump. No filter, no governor, no editor lies between his impulses and his public actions. He tweets, therefore he is.
By Charles Krauthammer
July 30, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
This is an undated photo of sick baby Charlie Gard provided by his family, taken at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: What to do for little Charlie Gard
One cannot imagine a more wrenching moral dilemma than the case of little Charlie Gard. He is a beautiful 11-month-old boy with an incurable genetic disease.
By Charles Krauthammer
July 23, 2017 7 a.m. MDT
In this Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Gilbert, Ariz.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Bungled collusion is still collusion
There is no statute against helping a foreign hostile power meddle in an American election. What Donald Jr. — and Kushner and Manafort — did may not be criminal. But it is not merely stupid. It is also deeply wrong.
By Charles Krauthammer
July 16, 2017 8 a.m. MDT
Both the United States and South Korea confirmed that North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over the weekend, saying that the missile could hit the United States.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: North Korea: The Rubicon is crossed
Across 25 years and five administrations, we have kicked the North Korean can down the road. We are now out of road. On July 4, North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile apparently capable of hitting the United States.
By Charles Krauthammer
July 9, 2017 6 a.m. MDT
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James speaks at a news conference after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championshi
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Why do they even play the game?
Said Vince Lombardi, “Winning isn’t everything. It’s the only thing.” To which I add — conjecture — yes, but losing is worse.
By Charles Krauthammer
July 2, 2017 6 a.m. MDT
A member of Iranian Revolutionary Guard speaks on his walkie talkie while Zolfaghar surface-to-surface ballistic missiles are displayed in an annual pro-Palestinian rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 23, 2017. Iran used th
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The great Muslim civil war — and us
The U.S. shoots down a Syrian fighter-bomber. Iran launches missiles into eastern Syria. Russia threatens to attack coalition aircraft west of the Euphrates. What is going on? It might appear a mindless mess, but the outlines are clear.
By Charles Krauthammer
June 25, 2017 12:05 p.m. MDT
President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: You can’t govern by id
Having coined Bush Derangement Syndrome more than a decade ago, I feel authorized to weigh in on its most recent offshoot.
By Charles Krauthammer
June 11, 2017 8:45 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Europe can no longer rely on others for help
So what if, in his speech last week to NATO, Donald Trump didn’t explicitly reaffirm the provision that an attack on one is an attack on all? What’s the big deal?
By Charles Krauthammer
June 4, 2017 5:25 p.m. MDT
In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 photo released by the Saudi Press Agency, from left to right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, visit a new Global Center for Combating Extre
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Why Middle East peace starts in Saudi Arabia
After eight years of U.S. policy hovering between neglect and betrayal, the Sunni Arabs are relieved to have America back. A salutary side effect is the possibility of a detente with Israel.
By Charles Krauthammer
May 30, 2017 3:14 p.m. MDT
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2017.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The guardrails can’t contain President Trump
Trump’s behavior is deeply disturbing but hardly surprising. His mercurial nature is not the product of a post-inaugural adder sting at Mar-a-Lago. It’s been there all along. And the American electorate chose him nonetheless.
By Charles Krauthammer
May 22, 2017 1:07 p.m. MDT
FILE "” In this March 29, 2017 file photo, FBI Director James Comey addresses the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. Comey cut an unorthodox path as head of the FBI, time and again compelled by strongly held c
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: A political ax murder
It is implausible that FBI Director James Comey was fired in May 2017 for actions committed in July 2016 — the rationale contained in the memo by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
By Charles Krauthammer
May 14, 2017 7 a.m. MDT
President Donald Trump pauses in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Friday, March 24, 2017.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: President Donald Trump: ‘normalized’ but still scary
What happens when the red phone rings at 3 in the morning? I’d say: Let it ring. Let the wizard sleep. Forward the call to Defense Secretary Mattis.
By Charles Krauthammer
May 7, 2017 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The Great Reversal — for now
For now, however, the traditionalists are in the saddle. U.S. policy has been normalized. The world is on notice: Eight years of sleepwalking is over. America is back.
By Charles Krauthammer
April 16, 2017 8 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Karma, precedent and the nuclear option
Liberalism does not want to admit that the court has become its last reliable instrument for achieving its political objectives.
By Charles Krauthammer
April 9, 2017 6 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: American democracy: Not so decadent after all
The anti-Trump opposition flatters itself as “the resistance.” As if this is Vichy France. It’s not. It’s 21st-century America. And the good news is that the checks and balances are working just fine.
By Charles Krauthammer
March 26, 2017 12:05 a.m. MDT
FILE"” House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks at a news conference following a GOP party conference at the Capitol, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The real world of Obamacare repeal
The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, but for governments it’s not that easy. Once something is given — say, health insurance coverage to 20 million Americans — you take it away at your peril. This is true for any government benefit.
By Charles Krauthammer
March 19, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
FILE: In this Feb. 5, 2016, photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands on the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange said in a video release Thursday march 9, 2017 that his group will work with technology companies to help defeat the Cen
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Down the conspiracy rabbit hole
When he was Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state, George Shultz was once asked about the CIA’s disavowal of involvement in a mysterious recent bombing in Lebanon. Replied Shultz: “If the CIA denies something, it’s denied.”
By Charles Krauthammer
March 12, 2017 12 a.m. MST
FILE "” In this Oct. 21, 2016, photo, President Barack Obama speaks to media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Among the many unintended legacies of Barack Obama, one has gone largely unnoticed: the emergence of a novel form of resistan
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Revolt of the attorneys general
Among the many unintended legacies of Barack Obama, one has gone largely unnoticed: the emergence of a novel form of resistance to executive overreach, a check-and-balance improvised in reaction to his various presidential power grabs.
By Charles Krauthammer
March 5, 2017 12 a.m. MST
FILE — In this Jan. 12, 2017 photo, then-Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis listens while testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: President Donald Trump and the ‘Madman Theory’
This suggests that the peculiar and discordant makeup of the U.S. national security team — traditionalist lieutenants, disruptive boss — might reproduce the old Nixonian “Madman Theory.”
By Charles Krauthammer
Feb 26, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. It's a Watergate-era cliche that the cover-up is always worse than the crime. In the Mike Flynn affair
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The case of the cover-up in search of a crime
It’s a Watergate-era cliche that the cover-up is always worse than the crime. In the Mike Flynn affair, we have the first recorded instance of a cover-up in the absence of a crime.
By Charles Krauthammer
Feb 19, 2017 12 a.m. MST
FILE"”&nbsp;A man walks up the steps of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in San Francisco. A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Musli
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The travel moratorium: a hopeless disaster
Stupid but legal. Such is the Trump administration’s travel ban for people from seven Muslim countries. Of course, as with almost everything in American life, what should be a policy or even a moral issue becomes a legal one.
By Charles Krauthammer
Feb 12, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
FILE"” Sen. Harry Reid is interviewed at the Joseph Smith Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Thank goodness for Sen. Harry Reid
God bless Harry Reid. It’s because of him that Neil Gorsuch is guaranteed elevation to the Supreme Court.
By Charles Krauthammer
Feb 5, 2017 12 a.m. MST
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Pfc. Chelsea Manning.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Obama’s self-revealing last act
Barack Obama did not go out quietly. His unquiet final acts were, in part, overshadowed by a successor who refused to come in quietly and, in part, by Obama’s own endless, sentimental farewell tour.
By Charles Krauthammer
Jan 22, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: What happened to the honeymoon?
Normally, newly elected presidents enjoy a wave of goodwill that allows them to fly high at least through their first 100 days. Donald Trump has not yet been sworn in and the honeymoon has already come and gone.
By Charles Krauthammer
Jan 15, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
FILE: North Korean military personnel clap hands in a rally in January of 2016.
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Cold War relic, present day threat
Since the early 1990s, we have offered every kind of inducement to get North Korea to give up its nuclear program. All failed miserably.
By Charles Krauthammer
Jan 8, 2017 12:10 a.m. MST
FILE "” President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama, center, and Mika Almog, left, granddaughter of former President of Israel Shimon Peres, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 14
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: Obama’s final, most shameful, legacy moment
People don’t quite understand the damage done to Israel by the U.S. abstention that permitted passage of a Security Council resolution condemning Israel over settlements.
By Charles Krauthammer
Jan 1, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Load More