Chris Higbee

Sports
Real Salt Lake player report card: RSL completes comeback in stoppage time for draw with Galaxy
Los Angeles looked as if it would get out of Rio Tinto with a win, but Burrito Martinez’ 94th-minute equalizer snuffed that out for a rollicking 3-3 tie.
By Chris Higbee
Sept 7, 2016 11:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL vs. Colorado player report card: Real Salt Lake rallies to capture Rocky Mountain Cup
With potential Western Conference standing going into the playoffs and the Rocky Mountain Cup on the line, RSL takes care of business Friday night with a 2-1 win over the rival Colorado Rapids.
By Chris Higbee
Aug 26, 2016 11:18 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake player grades: Javier Morales earns Man of the Match vs. Chicago Fire
RSL had three goals for the first time since June, putting away the Chicago Fire 3-1 and earning Nick Rimando his 181st win and the record for all-time wins in Major League Soccer.
By Chris Higbee
Aug 7, 2016 11:15 a.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake player report card: RSL concedes late goal in loss to Inter Milan
RSL plays almost everyone on both the RSL and Monarch’s rosters but gives up a 92' minute goal and the win in a 1-2 friendly with Italian Serie A side, Inter Milan at Rio Tinto Tuesday night.
By Chris Higbee
July 19, 2016 10:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake player report card: RSL can’t finish chances, fights for draw against New England Revolution
RSL continues to struggle offensively while the defense finally earns its first shutout in 15 games with a 0-0 draw at home against the New England Revolution.
By Chris Higbee
July 16, 2016 10:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake player report card: RSL claws back, can’t overcome Montreal in home draw
RSL hangs on for a late-game goal to once again earn a 1-1 draw at home against the Montreal Impact.
By Chris Higbee
July 9, 2016 11:24 p.m. MDT
Sports
Player report card: Real Salt Lake sharp early but concedes draw with late United goal
Real Salt Lake gave up two points in stoppage time by giving up a last-minute goal to D.C. United to earn a draw at home.
By Chris Higbee
July 1, 2016 11:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL player grades: Real Salt Lake overcomes sluggish start to get win
Real Salt Lake made it through the heat — of the New York midfield press and the night — to come from behind for a satisfying 2-1 win at Rio Tinto Wednesday night.
By Chris Higbee
June 22, 2016 11:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL vs. Portland Timbers player grades: Real Salt Lake opens homestand with back-and-forth draw
Real Salt Lake earned a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers after going down 2-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium Saturday night.
By Chris Higbee
June 18, 2016 11:53 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL player report card: Rapids ‘keeper stymies Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake started its monster road stint in Colorado with first place in the Western Conference and advancing its ambitions of winning the Rocky Mountain Cup. Colorado ‘keeper Zac McMath sent RSL packing with a 0-1 loss.
By Chris Higbee
May 8, 2016 12:07 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL player report card: Defensive-minded Real shuts down Rapids
Real Salt Lake figured out how to earn three points at home against a Colorado side that showed why it’s one of the most talked about MLS defenses despite the single big defensive gaffe that turned into RSL’s game winning goal in the 72nd minute.
By Chris Higbee
April 9, 2016 11:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders report card
RSL outlasts Seattle to win at Rio Tinto 2-1 on goals by Sunny Obayan (43) and Jamison Olave (86).
By Chris Higbee
March 12, 2016 5:35 p.m. MST
Sports
Real Salt Lake player grades: Players show promise despite Champions League loss
RSL scored first but couldn’t keep the Tigres from putting in a goal of their own to go up 3-1 on aggregate as Real Salt Lake was eliminated from the 2016 CONCACAF Champions League tournament.
By Chris Higbee
March 2, 2016 11:30 p.m. MST
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. CSD Municipal CONCACAF Champion’s League player report card
Real Salt Lake outlasts CSD Municipal 1-0 to win their group in CONCACAF Champion’s League group play. They now move on to the knockout round, joining three other MLS teams (L.A., D.C., and Seattle) for the first time in CCL history.
By Chris Higbee
Oct 20, 2015 11:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL vs. Portland player report card: Real doesn’t make the grade in damaging home loss
RSL lost a heartbreaker at Rio Tinto Wednesday when Jamison Olave drew a PK red card and Portland converted to earn a 1-0 win and some breathing room in the tight Western Conference race for the final spot in the playoffs.
By Chris Higbee
Oct 14, 2015 10:34 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. Santa Tecla CONCACAF Champion’s League player report card
RSL held off El Salvadoran club Santa Tecla FC Thursday night at Rio Tinto Stadium to earn a 2-1 win. They now sit atop their group with the final game in group play against Guatemalan side Deportivo Municipal on Oct. 20.
By Chris Higbee
Sept 24, 2015 11:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Player grades: Real Salt Lake’s win over Seattle Sounders critical in atypical season
RSL earns three much needed points against Western Conference foe Seattle Sounders in hopes of making its way into the Western Conference playoff picture.
By Chris Higbee
Aug 22, 2015 11:10 p.m. MDT
Faith
Without the overdose of obscenity, ‘The Book of Mormon’ would have been a delight
“The Book of Mormon,” from Trey Parker and Matt Stone with music by Robert Lopez, may be the best “South Park” episode yet.
By Chris Higbee
July 31, 2015 3:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Report card: RSL continues trend of strong Pioneer Day play in win over Sporting KC
Kansas City’s Benny Feilhaber scored from 35 yards out, but Real Salt Lake was able to put two of its own in — a Javier Morales golazo in the 34th minute and a Joao Plata PK conversion in the 74th to leave Rio Tinto with a 2-1 win and three points.
By Chris Higbee
July 24, 2015 11:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Player report card: Real Salt Lake passes crucial test against Houston
Javier Morales scored in the first half and assisted in the second on a Joao Plata goal that put RSL up 2-0 to earn a much-needed win against Western Conference foe — the Houston Dynamo.
By Chris Higbee
July 19, 2015 1:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL player grades: Real Salt Lake plays one of its finest games of the season
Real Salt Lake jousts with the Los Angeles Galaxy for 87 minutes until Luke Mulholland and Aaron Maund connect for RSL’s only, and eventual game-winning, goal. RSL advances to the semi-finals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.
By Chris Higbee
July 15, 2015 8 a.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City SC player grades
RSL squanders an 11-10 advantage after Orlando’s Kaka is sent off near the end of the first half and earns a single point with a 1-1 draw that will do little to help with its position in the Western Conference.
By Chris Higbee
July 4, 2015 11:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
US Open Cup: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers report card
RSL advances to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers.
By Chris Higbee
July 1, 2015 11:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus Crew report card: SLC native Kavita earns first RSL start in tough draw
RSL looked as though it might get a win at home with a goal in each half. Lack of concentration along the back line allowed Columbus to equalize not once but twice, and RSL lost out on two much-needed points in the Western Conference with a 2-2 draw.
By Chris Higbee
June 27, 2015 11:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL report card: Forwards, midfielders shine in critical victory over Sporting KC
RSL earns a tough 2-1 win at home off an Olmes Garcia-induced Kansas City own goal in the 92nd minute.
By Chris Higbee
June 22, 2015 1:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. New York FC report card: RSL obtains desired result in dominant win
RSL is at that point in the season where if a turn-around is going to happen, it has to start now. It took the first step with a 2-0 win over former skipper Jason Kreis’ NYFC expansion team. John Sterzer and Alvaro Saborio scored.
By Chris Higbee
May 23, 2015 11:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Galaxy report card
RSL looked better going back to the old 4-4-2, but couldn’t put away a goal to lift them past L.A., which also struggled to find the back of the net. Final result: 0-0 draw.
By Chris Higbee
May 6, 2015 11:14 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver report card: RSL can’t find the back of the net in loss
RSL couldn’t shake the scoring monkey off its back Saturday night as Vancouver scored a single game-winning goal and RSL saw two players ejected in front of 20,414 irate fans at home.
By Chris Higbee
April 19, 2015 12:07 a.m. MDT
Sports
RSL report card: Straight A’s for Real Salt Lake in 0-0 draw against Galaxy
RSL and L.A. play to a draw, leaving the finale of the Western Conference semifinals to next Sunday in Los Angeles to determine who will go on to meet the winner of the Seattle/Vancouver matchup for supremacy in the West.
By Chris Higbee
Nov 1, 2014 9:48 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. Chivas USA report card
RSL ends a landmark regular season with a 2-0 shutout against Chivas USA and goes into the playoffs looking like a well oiled machine.
By Chris Higbee
Oct 22, 2014 9:45 p.m. MDT
