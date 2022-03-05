Chris Higbee

Real Salt Lake started its monster road stint in Colorado with first place in the Western Conference and advancing its ambitions of winning the Rocky Mountain Cup. Colorado ‘keeper Zac McMath sent RSL packing with a 0-1 loss.
Real Salt Lake figured out how to earn three points at home against a Colorado side that showed why it’s one of the most talked about MLS defenses despite the single big defensive gaffe that turned into RSL’s game winning goal in the 72nd minute.
Real Salt Lake outlasts CSD Municipal 1-0 to win their group in CONCACAF Champion’s League group play. They now move on to the knockout round, joining three other MLS teams (L.A., D.C., and Seattle) for the first time in CCL history.
RSL lost a heartbreaker at Rio Tinto Wednesday when Jamison Olave drew a PK red card and Portland converted to earn a 1-0 win and some breathing room in the tight Western Conference race for the final spot in the playoffs.
RSL held off El Salvadoran club Santa Tecla FC Thursday night at Rio Tinto Stadium to earn a 2-1 win. They now sit atop their group with the final game in group play against Guatemalan side Deportivo Municipal on Oct. 20.
Kansas City’s Benny Feilhaber scored from 35 yards out, but Real Salt Lake was able to put two of its own in — a Javier Morales golazo in the 34th minute and a Joao Plata PK conversion in the 74th to leave Rio Tinto with a 2-1 win and three points.
Real Salt Lake jousts with the Los Angeles Galaxy for 87 minutes until Luke Mulholland and Aaron Maund connect for RSL’s only, and eventual game-winning, goal. RSL advances to the semi-finals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.
RSL squanders an 11-10 advantage after Orlando’s Kaka is sent off near the end of the first half and earns a single point with a 1-1 draw that will do little to help with its position in the Western Conference.
RSL looked as though it might get a win at home with a goal in each half. Lack of concentration along the back line allowed Columbus to equalize not once but twice, and RSL lost out on two much-needed points in the Western Conference with a 2-2 draw.
RSL is at that point in the season where if a turn-around is going to happen, it has to start now. It took the first step with a 2-0 win over former skipper Jason Kreis’ NYFC expansion team. John Sterzer and Alvaro Saborio scored.
RSL and L.A. play to a draw, leaving the finale of the Western Conference semifinals to next Sunday in Los Angeles to determine who will go on to meet the winner of the Seattle/Vancouver matchup for supremacy in the West.