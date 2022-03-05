Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Christi Leman

Solar power entrepreneur Tony Grimshaw stands near the Utah Municipal Power Agency’s installation he helped build.
Opinion
Opinion: Here’s why Utah government should boost clean energy projects
Leaders could accomplish this by incentivizing solar, wind, existing geothermal energies, building electrification, electric transportation and responsible mining for battery elements lithium and cobalt.
By Melarie Wheat and Christi Leman
Oct 27, 2021 10:21 a.m. MDT
Opinion
It’s time for Utah to transition to clean energy
Polling shows 94% of Utahns believe air quality is integral to health.
By Christi Leman
April 21, 2021 12:15 p.m. MDT