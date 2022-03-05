Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Christian Hess

People often confuse optometrists with ophthalmologists, but the difference is important when a patient requires eye surgery.
Opinion
Why this Utah bill could endanger your health
Proposed bill would let optometrists perform procedures that should be reserved for trained ophthalmologists. This could put your health at risk.
By Christian Hess
Feb 4, 2022 12:47 p.m. MST