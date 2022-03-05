Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Christine Graham

A boater floats at Jordanelle Stake park, where drought has reduced water levels.
Opinion
Mitt Romney’s infrastructure bill would help drought-stricken Utah
With lakes drying and dust flying, a focus on transportation, water and power would provide climate-change resiliency to the state.
By Christine Graham
July 30, 2021 6:52 a.m. MDT