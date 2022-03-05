Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Cindy McCain

Cindy_McCain_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Magazine
Cindy McCain: Healing starts with respecting others
If children can learn what it means to respect each other at the age of 6, elected officials can too, and it’s about time they remembered the meaning of the word.
By Cindy McCain
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST