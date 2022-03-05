Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Cindy St. Clair

KSL-TV
Utahns rally in opposition to proposed congressional district maps at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Nov. 10, 2021.
Lawmakers received hundreds of emails in support of the independent redistricting commission. Why didn’t they listen?
A common refrain from political activists is to “write your representative.” Many Utahns did, in the face of what they thought was gerrymandering.
By Kyle Dunphey and Cindy St. Clair
Jan 18, 2022 10:11 p.m. MST