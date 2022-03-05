Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Clint Betts

Silicon Slopes Executive Director Clint Betts
Opinion
Opinion: Make sure all of Utah rises with the booming tech industry
It’s no secret Silicon Slopes is having a much-deserved and hard-earned moment right now. But it is not the only thing that makes Utah special
By Clint Betts
Oct 11, 2021 12:55 p.m. MDT